HOLGATE — Administrative contracts topped the Monday agenda for Holgate Local Board of Education. The board also discussed the upcoming school year plans.
The board approved a three-year administrative contract for Brian Hughes, middle school/high school principal, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024.
Five-year administrative contracts also were okayed for Laura Young, elementary school principal, and Kelly Meyers, superintendent, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2026.
The board approved a 2% wage increase for the 2020-21 contract year for all classified and administrative staff to align with the collective bargaining agreement.
Okayed was a one-year limited contract with Erin Redick as teacher, as well as a column advance to MA in accordance with the certified salary schedule for Brianna Coolman, effective June 4.
Approved were a two-year administrative contract for Earl Richardson as district technology coordinator, and a family medical leave for Ashley Grime from Sept. 11-Nov. 8. Also approved were Liza Schuller, cheerleading volunteer; and Bryan Post, varsity boys basketball volunteer.
Approved were the following supplementals: Camp Willson, Caroline Grim; middle school quiz bowl, freshman class advisor Cathryne Gray; sophomore class advisor, vocational education instruction, Cheryl Sonnenberg; junior class advisor, Sarah Wenzinger; senior class advisor, Catherine Buchholz; National Honor Society, Caroline Grim; middle school student council, Kimberly Schroeder; high school student council, Rebecca Stover; visual arts, Brianna Coolman; band director, summer band, JH cheer competition, JH cheerleading, Erin Redick; musical director, Catherine Buchholz; assistant MS/HS musical director, Karen Thomas; athletic director, Richard Finley; HS cheer competition advisor, HS cheerleader advisor, Tammy Theisen; head football, Colton Wagner; junior high football, Isaiah Almanza; assistant football, Jason Kupfersmith; assistant football, Rob Nagel; fifth/sixth-grade football, Scott Giesige; head volleyball, Heather Finley; assistant volleyball, Jaclyn Tijerina; seventh/eighth-grade volleyball, Jamie Huber; head cross country, Bradley Hurst; assistant cross country or JH cross country, Kevin Fritz; head golf, Alex Miller; head boys basketball, Sean Kobilis; head girls basketball, Scott Giesige; assistant girls basketball, Amanda Kelly; freshman boys basketball, David Grim; eighth-grade boys basketball, Alex Miller; seventh-grade girls basketball, Chris Yenser; eighth-grade girls basketball, Corey Blaker; head track, Scott Giesige; assistant track, Amber Boecker; junior high track, Kevin Fritz; varsity baseball, Timothy Kelly; assistant baseball, Charles Kelly; varsity softball, Ric Howe; assistant softball, Jeremy Garcia; mentor coordinator, Julie Schroeder; Varsity H, Brianna Coolman; ticket manager, Julie Giesige; HS football, Logan Brubaker; HS football, Bryce Knick-Koopenhofer; HS football, Matt Schuette, Dylan Pahl; JH football; girls basketball, Jon Eiden; boys basketball, Tony Leaders; cheerleading, Julie Casillas; varsity baseball, William Leaders; varsity track, Bradley Hurst; and varsity softball, Jaclyn Tijerina.
Meyers discussed House Bill 164, which was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine on June 19 and its implications on education this year. It impacts teacher/principal evaluations, the Third Grade Reading Guarantee, end-of-course exams, graduation, and remote learning plans.
Meyers is awaiting guidance about starting up classes from DeWine that was promised to districts by the end of June. That guidance will determine the district’s plans on how classes will be handled in the fall.
“We will likely have a tiered approach with options,” said Meyers, “totally in-person five-day per week instruction with modifications in the building, a blended version with partial days/weeks possibly varying by building, and completely remote online learning, but with more teacher videos of lessons and virtual class meetings with students than what we had in April and May.
“We will also have an online option for families that choose not to send students to school, through our NOVA virtual learning program,” she added. “There will be an agreement form for parents which outlines the duration and the required daily attendance in those online classes. We know if we have to do remote learning again, that we need to be better prepared.”
Meyers’ goal is to offer as safe an environment as possible for students/staff, while still having “normal” school which is important for the students’ academic growth and social/emotional development.
In other business, the board:
• learned the district will provide time for additional professional development for the staff and also to instruct students (and parents) how to navigate Google Classroom.
• authorized the treasurer to complete all necessary appropriation modifications to close fiscal year 2020.
• approved payment to employees for all unused personal leave days up to a total of three days.
• approved the final permanent appropriation resolution for fiscal year 2020.
• approved an advance of funds from the general fund to the high school drama club, $1,981.27.
• approved Brian Bok, Lois Coressel, Nancy Gerken, Mark Giesige, Timothy Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Jason Kupfersmith and Robert Rettig as substitute bus drivers; and Tricia Blasius, Daniel Buchhop, Bradley Hurst and Alex Miller as van drivers.
• approved the administrative job description for the district technology coordinator.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with Defiance College for hosting education intern and practicum students.
• approve participation in the National School Lunch Program, including participation in the Free and Reduced Lunch Program.
• okayed the 2020-21 nurse services agreement with Henry County Hospital Inc.
• approved agreements with Northwest Ohio Computer Association, Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center, Northern Buckeye Education Council and Great Lakes Biomedical.
• okayed participation with and payment in the amount of $31,532 for participation in Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority (SORSA) Insurance Consortium.
• approved participation in the Ohio School Comp Workers’ Compensation Group Rating program.
• approve the overnight trip with the University Findlay college for the girls basketball program from July 17-18; and an overnight Camp Willson trip for eighth-grade students from Sept. 28-30, 2020 (alternate date, Oct. 28-30) and seventh-grade students from May 5-7.
• approved donations from Lawrence Gerken and Foertmeyer Northwest LLC.
• set the next meeting for 6 p.m. July 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.