Rylie Schuller (Valedictorian 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Steve and Liza Schuller, Holgate
Activities and awards: outstanding student (math, art, business), Scholar Athlete, All-Conference Academic Team, Buckeye Girls State delegate, class president, student council president, National Honor Society president, FFA chapter secretary, 4H club secretary, 2nd and 7 Foundation volunteer, Project MORE mentor, cheerleading, gymnastics, track, volleyball, art club, St. Paul Lutheran Church and youth group, LCMS youth gathering in Minneapolis, Minn.
Post-high school plans: Rylie will major in biology with a minor in nutrition or pharmaceutical sciences at The Ohio State university, Columbus, with an OASSA Cheer & Dance Scholarship, OSU Alumni Scholarship, 4H Endowment Scholarship, 4H Wachtman Scholarship, Wilford Nichols Scholarship and Malinta Fest Scholarship.
Lauren Okuley (Salutatorian, 3.98 GPA)
Parents: Tim and Shonda Okuley, New Bavaria
Activities and awards: Holgate American Legion William F. Helmke Americanism winner, Voice of Democracy winner, Scholar athlete, National Honor Society, four-year academic letter, three-year varsity cross county, two-year varsity track, art club, yearbook, Sacred Heart Catholic Church youth group, mass sever, CYO basketball team
Post-high school plans: Lauren will study accounting at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, and Bowling Green State University. She earned the President Scholarship and Foundation Scholarship.
