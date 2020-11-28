Seventh-graders
4.0
Hannah Fritz
Aiden Izor
Braylon Leaders
Maddox Pennington
Ryli Rohrs
Carter Schwiebert
3.5-3.99
Kaiden Giesige
Jaxson Gray
Graysen Jones
Austin Medina
Wyatt Meyer
Elizabeth Orozco
Luke Parsons
Owen Resendez
Tatum Stollings
Aiden Wagner
3.0-3.49
Penelope Aguilar
Jilian Eis
Holden Hartman
Justice Healy
Mason McDougle
Ava Ryan
Alexis Wallace
Reese Wilhelm
Eighth-graders
4.0
Alexavier Alvarez
Isabelle Blaker
McKenzie Boyd
Hannah East
Parker Witte
3.5-3.99
Ruth Bok
Jerett Engle
Landyn Engle
Sophia Herndon
Jordyn Hoellrich
Luke Jordan
Nathan Miller
Israel Resendez
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
Gavin Westrick
3.0-3.49
Tyler Deeds
Elleigh Franz
Hannah Hilton
Tyja Jones
Harmony Marshall
Damon Strohpaul
Kayne Walters
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.