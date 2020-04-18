Seventh-graders

4.0

Alexavier Alvarez

Isabelle Blaker

McKenzie Boyd

Hannah East

Luke Jordan

Mya Tijerina

Kayne Walters

3.5-3.99

Ruth Bok

Jerett Engle

Landyn Engle

Sophia Herndon

Jordyn Hoellrich

Tyja Jones

Harmony Marshall

Nathan Miller

Israel Resendez

Ethan Showalter

Markee Wilhelm

Parker Witte

Madison Young (Liechty)

3.0-3.49

Elleigh Franz

Liobarda Cristal Ibarra

Brendley Plassman

Seth Schortgen

Malakai Scott

Hunter Soto

David Weller, Jr.

Gavin Westrick

Eighth-graders

4.0

Abigail Brown

Hannah Swary

3.5-3.99

Kaylynn Ashbaugh

Miriam Bower

Rachel Greenlaw

Grayc Hagerman

Kylee Harris

Cade Mansfield

Logan Miller

Mason Parsons

Aubrey Pennington

Jacob Schwartzengraber

3.0-3.49

Ezekiel Belmares

Honesty Davis

Evan Dopp

Madison Downing

Kaelie Hagerman

Kaytlin Kirkland

Caleb Maples

Xavier McCord

Alecia Phillips

Jacob Thome

Jonah Wenzinger

