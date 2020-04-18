Seventh-graders
4.0
Alexavier Alvarez
Isabelle Blaker
McKenzie Boyd
Hannah East
Luke Jordan
Mya Tijerina
Kayne Walters
3.5-3.99
Ruth Bok
Jerett Engle
Landyn Engle
Sophia Herndon
Jordyn Hoellrich
Tyja Jones
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Israel Resendez
Ethan Showalter
Markee Wilhelm
Parker Witte
Madison Young (Liechty)
3.0-3.49
Elleigh Franz
Liobarda Cristal Ibarra
Brendley Plassman
Seth Schortgen
Malakai Scott
Hunter Soto
David Weller, Jr.
Gavin Westrick
Eighth-graders
4.0
Abigail Brown
Hannah Swary
3.5-3.99
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Rachel Greenlaw
Grayc Hagerman
Kylee Harris
Cade Mansfield
Logan Miller
Mason Parsons
Aubrey Pennington
Jacob Schwartzengraber
3.0-3.49
Ezekiel Belmares
Honesty Davis
Evan Dopp
Madison Downing
Kaelie Hagerman
Kaytlin Kirkland
Caleb Maples
Xavier McCord
Alecia Phillips
Jacob Thome
Jonah Wenzinger
