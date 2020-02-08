Seventh-graders

4.0

Alexavier Alvarez

Isabelle Blaker

Hannah East

Jordyn Hoellrich

Luke Jordan

Ethan Showalter

Mya Tijerina

Kayne Walters

3.5-3.99

Ruth Bok

McKenzie Boyd

Landyn Engle

Elleigh Franz

Liobarda Cristal Ibarra

Tyja Jones

Madison Liechty

Harmony Marshall

Israel Resendez

Malakai Scott

Gavin Westrick

Markee Wilhelm

Parker Witte

3.0-3.49

Tyler Deeds

Jerett Engle

Sophia Herndon

Hannah Hilton

Nathan Miller

Brendley Plassman

Jacob Plotts

Hunter Soto

David Weller Jr.

Eighth-graders

4.0

Kaylynn Ashbaugh

Miriam Bower

Abigail Brown

Hannah Swary

3.5-3.99

Honesty Davis

Evan Dopp

Kylee Harris

Caleb Maples

Logan Miller

Mason Parsons

Aubrey Pennington

Jacob Schwartzengraber

3.0-3.49

Ezekiel Belmares

Madison Downing

Rachel Greenlaw

Grayc Hagerman

Kaelie Hagerman

Cade Mansfield

Xavier McCord

Anthony Wallace

Jonah Wenzinger

