Seventh-graders
4.0
Alexavier Alvarez
Isabelle Blaker
Hannah East
Jordyn Hoellrich
Luke Jordan
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
Kayne Walters
3.5-3.99
Ruth Bok
McKenzie Boyd
Landyn Engle
Elleigh Franz
Liobarda Cristal Ibarra
Tyja Jones
Madison Liechty
Harmony Marshall
Israel Resendez
Malakai Scott
Gavin Westrick
Markee Wilhelm
Parker Witte
3.0-3.49
Tyler Deeds
Jerett Engle
Sophia Herndon
Hannah Hilton
Nathan Miller
Brendley Plassman
Jacob Plotts
Hunter Soto
David Weller Jr.
Eighth-graders
4.0
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Abigail Brown
Hannah Swary
3.5-3.99
Honesty Davis
Evan Dopp
Kylee Harris
Caleb Maples
Logan Miller
Mason Parsons
Aubrey Pennington
Jacob Schwartzengraber
3.0-3.49
Ezekiel Belmares
Madison Downing
Rachel Greenlaw
Grayc Hagerman
Kaelie Hagerman
Cade Mansfield
Xavier McCord
Anthony Wallace
Jonah Wenzinger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.