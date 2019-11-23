Seventh-graders

4.0

Alexavier Alvarez

Isabelle Blaker

Ruth Bok

Hannah East

Jordyn Hoellrich

Luke Jordan

Ethan Showalter

Mya Tijerina

Kayne Walters

Parker Witte

3.5-3.99

McKenzie Boyd

Jerett Engle

Landyn Engle

Sophia Herndon

Liobarda Cristal Ibarra

Tyja Jones

Madison Liechty

Harmony Marshall

Nathan Miller

Israel Resendez

Gavin Westrick

Markee Wilhelm

3.0-3.49

Elleigh Franz

Hannah Hilton

Seth Schortgen

Malakai Scott

Hunter Soto

David Weller Jr.

Eighth-graders

4.0

Kaylynn Ashbaugh

Miriam Bower

Aubrey Pennington

3.5-3.99

Abigail Brown

Rachel Greenlaw

Kylee Harris

Logan Miller

Mason Parsons

Jacob Schwartzengraber

Hannah Swary

3.0-3.49

Honesty Davis

Evan Dopp

Grayc Hagerman

Kaelie Hagerman

Cade Mansfield

Caleb Maples

Xavier McCord

Jonah Wenzinger

