Seventh-graders
4.0
Alexavier Alvarez
Isabelle Blaker
Ruth Bok
Hannah East
Jordyn Hoellrich
Luke Jordan
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
Kayne Walters
Parker Witte
3.5-3.99
McKenzie Boyd
Jerett Engle
Landyn Engle
Sophia Herndon
Liobarda Cristal Ibarra
Tyja Jones
Madison Liechty
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Israel Resendez
Gavin Westrick
Markee Wilhelm
3.0-3.49
Elleigh Franz
Hannah Hilton
Seth Schortgen
Malakai Scott
Hunter Soto
David Weller Jr.
Eighth-graders
4.0
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Aubrey Pennington
3.5-3.99
Abigail Brown
Rachel Greenlaw
Kylee Harris
Logan Miller
Mason Parsons
Jacob Schwartzengraber
Hannah Swary
3.0-3.49
Honesty Davis
Evan Dopp
Grayc Hagerman
Kaelie Hagerman
Cade Mansfield
Caleb Maples
Xavier McCord
Jonah Wenzinger
