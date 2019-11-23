Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Precipitation ending. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.