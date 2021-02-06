Seventh-graders

4.0

Graysen Jones

Ryli Rohrs

Carter Schwiebert

3.5-3.99

Hannah Fritz

Kaiden Giesige

Jaxson Gray

Aiden Izor

Braylon Leaders

Mason McDougle

Wyatt Meyer

Elizabeth Orozco

Luke Parsons

Maddox Pennington

Tatum Stollings

Aiden Wagner

3.0-3.49

Adon Corser

Jilian Eis

Holden Hartman

Matthew Healy

Austin Medina

Owen Resendez

Alexis Wallace

Reese Wilhelm

Eighth-graders

4.0

Isabelle Blaker

McKenzie Boyd

Hannah East

Mya Tijerina

3.5-3.99

Alexavier Alvarez

Ruth Bok

Sophia Herndon

Jordyn Hoellrich

Harmony Marshall

Israel Resendez

Ethan Showalter

Kayne Walters

Markee Wilhelm

Parker Witte

3.0-3.49

Landyn Engle

Luke Jordan

Nathan Miller

Malakai Scott

Hunter Soto

Load comments