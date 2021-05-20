Holgate Mackenzie Roehl

Mackenzie Roehl
Valedictorian
Parents: Brian Roehl and Danica Roehl, Malinta.
Activities and awards: Four year honor roll (4.0 GPA), four year academic letter recipient, Scholar Athlete award, certificate of achievement in English, first place in Patriotic Art contest, National Honor Society, vice president of class, Buckeye Girls State delegate, runner-up competition cheerleading state champion, competition cheerleading state champion, hung up/took down Christmas decorations at Vancrest with NHS, decorated Vancrest for Valentine's Day with NHS, volunteer at relay race in Toledo with cheer team, volunteer at Thanksgiving Dinner Ridge event in Toledo with cheer team, helped paint latest mural in Holgate.
Post high school plans: Mackenzie will study nursing on an academic scholarship from BGSU at Bowling Green State University.
