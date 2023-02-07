HOLGATE — A new school safety grant will help increase security at Holgate Local Schools.
As part of its ongoing evaluation and effort to make the district more secure, Superintendent Kelly Meyers informed the board of education Monday about the K-12 school grant received through the state.
“Holgate initially applied for this same grant in round three last September, but was not successful,” Meyers reported. “However Gov. DeWine released more funds in round four, and we were awarded the $175,000 grant.”
Meyers indicated that $75,000 was set aside for the elementary school and $100,000 for the middle/high school.
“The bulk of this grant will be used to purchase three metal detection systems at the junior high and high school entrances, along with the main entrance,” she added. “A vulnerable time in terms of security is when people are entering our school. A detection system that takes pictures and sends notifications to pertinent staff will add another layer of security aimed at prevention.”
She added that not only would the detection systems and additional security cameras be purchased, new signage and laptops for security staff would also be added.
“We feel very fortunate to have these funds to improve our security efforts for students and staff,” she said.
Meyers also reported that superintendents and principals in Henry County met with Judge Melissa Peper Firestone for a Henry County Family Court meeting on Thursday.
“School leaders shared their issues and concerns in a variety of areas from school safety, to attendance, to at-risk behaviors and the mental health of our student population,” she added. “Probation officers and the magistrate shared some of the programs they use to intervene with and hopefully prevent further offenses by juveniles ... .”
Some of the options offered for prevention were a teen café, diversion programs and family intervention court. Meyers indicated that communication among the court, probation officers, truancy officers and school officials would be integral to the success of prevention.
On another topic, Middle/High School Principal Spencer Root congratulated Lilah Gray who won first place in the Holgate Spelling Bee and Mariyah Garcia who took runner-up. The event was held Friday for fifth through eighth grades.
Gray and Garcia advance to the Henry County Spelling Bee at 7 p.m. on March 9 at St. John Lutheran School.
In other news, the board:
• planned to meet in special sessions on Monday as well as Feb. 14 and Feb. 27 to interview superintendent candidates. These meetings will be held in executive session.
• accepted the resignation of Natalie Taylor, dishwasher.
• approved a supplemental contract with Ken Muntz as transportation supervisor at a pay rate of $10,000.
• approved early graduation of Deija Hicks on Jan. 13.
