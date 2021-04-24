Holgate Middle School

Seventh-Graders

4.00

Hannah Fritz

Aiden Izor

Graysen Jones

Braylon Leaders

Maddox Pennington

Ryli Rohrs

Carter Schwiebert

3.50-3.99

Jilian Eis

Kaiden Giesige

Jaxson Gray

Mason McDougle

Austin Medina

Wyatt Meyer

Elizabeth Orozco

Luke Parsons

Owen Resendez

Tatum Stollings

Aiden Wagner

Alexis Wallace

Reese Wilhelm

3.00-3.49

Penelope Aguilar

Chanc Ashbaugh

Damien Briner

Adon Corser

Marco Guerra

Holden Hartman

Justice Healy

Matthew Healy

Gabriel Mullett

Ava Ryan

Bailey Thacker

Eighth-Graders

4.00

Hannah East

Kayne Walters

3.50-3.99

Alexavier Alvarez

Isabelle Blaker

Ruth Bok

McKenzie Boyd

Landyn Engle

Sophia Herndon

Jordyn Hoellrich

Luke Jordan

Israel Resendez

Malakai Scott

Ethan Showalter

Mya Tijerina

Markee Wilhelm

Parker Witte

3.00-3.49

Tyler Deeds

Jerett Engle

Hannah Hilton

Harmony Marshall

Nathan Miller

Brendley Plassman

Jacob Plotts

Seth Schortgen

Noah Travis

Gavin Westrick

Madison Young

