Holgate Middle School
Seventh-Graders
4.00
Hannah Fritz
Aiden Izor
Graysen Jones
Braylon Leaders
Maddox Pennington
Ryli Rohrs
Carter Schwiebert
3.50-3.99
Jilian Eis
Kaiden Giesige
Jaxson Gray
Mason McDougle
Austin Medina
Wyatt Meyer
Elizabeth Orozco
Luke Parsons
Owen Resendez
Tatum Stollings
Aiden Wagner
Alexis Wallace
Reese Wilhelm
3.00-3.49
Penelope Aguilar
Chanc Ashbaugh
Damien Briner
Adon Corser
Marco Guerra
Holden Hartman
Justice Healy
Matthew Healy
Gabriel Mullett
Ava Ryan
Bailey Thacker
Eighth-Graders
4.00
Hannah East
Kayne Walters
3.50-3.99
Alexavier Alvarez
Isabelle Blaker
Ruth Bok
McKenzie Boyd
Landyn Engle
Sophia Herndon
Jordyn Hoellrich
Luke Jordan
Israel Resendez
Malakai Scott
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
Markee Wilhelm
Parker Witte
3.00-3.49
Tyler Deeds
Jerett Engle
Hannah Hilton
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Brendley Plassman
Jacob Plotts
Seth Schortgen
Noah Travis
Gavin Westrick
Madison Young
