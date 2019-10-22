HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education took action on the district’s football conference membership, discussed changing conference affiliation and approved a master electric energy sales agreement.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers discussed the football program joining the newly-formed Northern 8 Football Conference for districts with eight-man football teams, such as Holgate. This is due to low participation numbers in the sport.
The board approved membership in the Northern 8 Football Conference for the junior high and high school football teams for the 2020-23 seasons.
Other districts include Toledo Christian, Stryker and Lakeside Danbury. Toledo and Stryker have committed to four years as well.
“I’m feeling very optimistic about this option,” said Meyers. “It’s a great opportunity for our student athletes. I’m positive about Holgate being a part of this.”
The board then discussed the option of Holgate Junior High/High School becoming the eighth member of the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC), joining Edon, Fayette, Hilltop, Montpelier, North Central, Pettisville and Stryker. Holgate is currently a member of the Green Meadows Conference. Holgate was invited to join the BBC.
Meyers discussed forming a committee with a wide representation before any decision is made. She noted that considerations include travel, expenses and schedules.
“We need to get a gauge on what the community feels,” said Meyers, noting that an online survey could be prepared.
“We have ties to the GMC,” she added. “We have to have discussions to see where it takes us. We need to make this an issue of consensus.”
A letter issued by Michael Lane, BBC executive committee, expressed hope about hearing a response from Holgate within 60 days.
Expressing dissatisfaction was seventh-grade girls basketball coach, Chris Yenser. She was concerned about travel times to games, as well as decreased expectations for athletes.
“We have a good league,” said Yenser. “I would hate to see it go away.”
The board then authorized the execution and delivery of a master electric energy sales agreement with Power4Schools’ endorsed electric supplier, ENGIE Resources LLC. The current agreement with First Energy expires Dec. 31. The district will receive a lower rate with the new supplier and could expect to save approximately $9,000 a year.
In addition, elementary principal Laura Young introduced the winners of the fifth-grade safety kids calendar contest. They were Addison Eis, Gylanna Bowers and Addilyn Huber, who earned a page in the calendar. They were presented $25 gift cards during a recent presentation at the Henry County Courthouse. The contest was sponsored by the Henry County prosecutor’s office.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of Alex Miller, seventh-grade boys basketball coach, effective Oct.14; and Kiera Franks, cook, effective Oct. 15.
Also okayed were the following: Alex Miller, eighth-grade boys basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year; a one-year contract with Ellen Pennington as cook; Frank Ordway, at-will grounds work; OSCES evaluators, Laura Young and Brian Hughes; girls basketball volunteers, Kati Moreno, Madilyn Hohenberger and Kacee Theisen; gymnastics volunteers, Erika Wolf, Rachel Amstutz and Sarah Wenzinger; junior high cheerleading volunteers, Carla Blaker and Sarah Wenzinger; and Amanda Kelly, eighth-grade girls basketball coach.
In other business, the board:
• increased the maintenance fund by $60,040 for the boiler replacement approved during the Sept. 20 special meeting.
• approved a then-and-now payment of $9,783 for the 21st Century Grant.
• held a first reading on numerous policies.
• appointed treasurer Kent Seemann as board designee to attend the public records training as mandated by House Bill 9.
• approved a two-hour delay on Oct. 18 for staff professional development.
• accepted the donation of exercise equipment from the athletic boosters for the field house; $1,999 from the athletic boosters to the athletic department for HUDL; and an elliptical machine from Sara Salaz for the field house.
• heard from principal Brian Hughes about six students participating in Manufacturing Day recently at Northwest State Community College.
• learned the five-year forecast will be presented at the Nov. 18 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.