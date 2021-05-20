Holgate Jenna Okuley

Jenna Okuley
Valedictorian
Parents: Tim and Shonda Okuley, New Bavaria.
Activities and awards: Scholar Athlete, 4.0 honor roll every quarter, Holgate American Legion William F. Helmke Americanism winner, Algebra II award, Advanced Art award, American Literature award, VFW Patriotic Art contest winner, Senior class treasurer, National Honor Society treasurer, Junior class reporter, yearbook staff business manager, art club member, varsity cross country, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and youth group member, Vancrest Nursing Home volunteer.
Post high school plans: Jenna will study finance at the University of Toledo, College of Business and Innovation on a University of Toledo Regents Scholarship, a University of Toledo Tillotson Scholarship, a University of Toledo Legacy Scholarship, a Northwest State Community College Presidential Scholarship, a Francis O. Fackler Scholarship, and a Wilford E. Nichols Scholarship.
