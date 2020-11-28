Freshmen
4.0
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Hannah Swary
3.5-3.99
Abigail Brown
Rachel Greenlaw
Kylee Harris
Logan Miller
Mason Parsons
Aubrey Pennington
Jacob Schwartzengraber
3.0-3.49
Honesty Davis
Grayc Hagerman
Kaelie Hagerman
Cade Mansfield
Caleb Maples
Xavier McCord
Shannon Schulte
Allyssa Wagner
Anthony Wallace
Jonah Wenzinger
Sophomores
4.0
Arielle Bernal
Olivia Blaker
Ethan Fritz
Jackson Westrick
Elisabeth Willett
3.5-3.99
Jordyn Altman
Madison Clark
Trenton Engle
Kianna Garza
Haylee Hartman
Raegan Hoellrich
Kylee Pontious
Julissa Solano
3.0-3.49
Micah Bok
Jolynn Eis
Tyler Fuller
Connor Haase
Abrahm Kelly
Owen Leaders
Cameron Maples
Kaysha Ratliff
Gabriel Salaz
Lexa Schuller
Juniors
4.0
Richard Bower
Addison Casillas
Jason Jordan
3.5-3.99
Brodi Burgel
Sylas Cash
Evan Greenlaw
Faith Kuhlman
Douglas Nienberg
Ethan Parsons
Levi Zachrich
3.0-3.49
Eva Belmares
Christopher Davis
Justine Eis
Hunter Gerschutz
Briannea Grime
Aniles Schuller
Collin Schulte
Therese Taylor
Dalton Thome
RayLee Zimmerman
Seniors
4.0
Makenzie Boecker
Haley Fuller
Bailey Izor
John Mullett
Jenna Okuley
Mackenzie Roehl
Bailey Sonnenberg
3.5-3.99
Adrianna Davis
Leslie Dietrich
Brandon Hohenberger
Samuel Medina
Alesia Rochon
Cora Schwab
Garrett Sidle
Anthony Swary
Jessica Thome
Mason Young
3.0-3.49
Logan Cavazos
Owen Fry
Eric Goudy
Joseph Kelly
Alexis Kurtz
Justino Solano Ferrer
Macey Stover
Bria Tijerina
Joshua Tobias
