Freshmen

4.0

Kaylynn Ashbaugh

Miriam Bower

Hannah Swary

3.5-3.99

Abigail Brown

Rachel Greenlaw

Kaelie Hagerman

Kylee Harris

Logan Miller

Mason Parsons

Aubrey Pennington

Jacob Schwartzengraber

Allyssa Wagner

3.0-3.49

Elijah Babel

Honesty Davis

Evan Dopp

Cade Mansfield

Caleb Maples

Shannon Schulte

Anthony Wallace

Brayden Wright

Sophomores

4.0

Olivia Blaker

Jackson Westrick

Elisabeth Willett

3.5-3.99

Jordyn Altman

Arielle Bernal

Madison Clark

Trenton Engle

Ethan Fritz

Kianna Garza

Haylee Hartman

Raegan Hoellrich

Kylee Pontious

Kaysha Ratliff

Julissa Solano

3.0-3.49

Micah Bok

Jolynn Eis

Tyler Fuller

Connor Haase

Owen Leaders

Cameron Maples

Gabriel Salaz

Lexa Schuller

Juniors

4.0

Richard Bower

Sylas Cash

Addison Casillas

Jason Jordan

3.5-3.99

Brodi Burgel

Evan Greenlaw

Faith Kuhlman

Douglas Nienberg

Ethan Parsons

Collin Schulte

RayLee Zimmerman

3.0-3.49

Eva Belmares

Justine Eis

Hunter Gerschutz

Aniles Schuller

Therese Taylor

Seniors

4.0

Makenzie Boecker

Adrianna Davis

Haley Fuller

Brandon Hohenberger

Jenna Okuley

Mackenzie Roehl

Bailey Sonnenberg

3.5-3.99

Leslie Dietrich

Bailey Izor

Samuel Medina

Alesia Rochon

Garrett Sidle

Jessica Thome

3.0-3.49

Logan Cavazos

Owen Fry

Alexis Kurtz

John Mullett

Justino Solano Ferrer

Macey Stover

Bria Tijerina

Hunter Wilhelm

Load comments