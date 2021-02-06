Freshmen
4.0
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Hannah Swary
3.5-3.99
Abigail Brown
Rachel Greenlaw
Kaelie Hagerman
Kylee Harris
Logan Miller
Mason Parsons
Aubrey Pennington
Jacob Schwartzengraber
Allyssa Wagner
3.0-3.49
Elijah Babel
Honesty Davis
Evan Dopp
Cade Mansfield
Caleb Maples
Shannon Schulte
Anthony Wallace
Brayden Wright
Sophomores
4.0
Olivia Blaker
Jackson Westrick
Elisabeth Willett
3.5-3.99
Jordyn Altman
Arielle Bernal
Madison Clark
Trenton Engle
Ethan Fritz
Kianna Garza
Haylee Hartman
Raegan Hoellrich
Kylee Pontious
Kaysha Ratliff
Julissa Solano
3.0-3.49
Micah Bok
Jolynn Eis
Tyler Fuller
Connor Haase
Owen Leaders
Cameron Maples
Gabriel Salaz
Lexa Schuller
Juniors
4.0
Richard Bower
Sylas Cash
Addison Casillas
Jason Jordan
3.5-3.99
Brodi Burgel
Evan Greenlaw
Faith Kuhlman
Douglas Nienberg
Ethan Parsons
Collin Schulte
RayLee Zimmerman
3.0-3.49
Eva Belmares
Justine Eis
Hunter Gerschutz
Aniles Schuller
Therese Taylor
Seniors
4.0
Makenzie Boecker
Adrianna Davis
Haley Fuller
Brandon Hohenberger
Jenna Okuley
Mackenzie Roehl
Bailey Sonnenberg
3.5-3.99
Leslie Dietrich
Bailey Izor
Samuel Medina
Alesia Rochon
Garrett Sidle
Jessica Thome
3.0-3.49
Logan Cavazos
Owen Fry
Alexis Kurtz
John Mullett
Justino Solano Ferrer
Macey Stover
Bria Tijerina
Hunter Wilhelm
