Freshmen
4.0
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Abigail Brown
Mason Parsons
Aubrey Pennington
Jacob Schwartzengraber
Hannah Swary
3.50-3.99
Kylee Harris
Logan Miller
Allyssa Wagner
3.0-3.49
Ezekiel Belmares
Honesty Davis
Evan Dopp
Madison Downing
Kaelie Hagerman
Lilian Kirkland
Cade Mansfield
Xavier McCord
Jacob Thome
Jonah Wenzinger
Sophomores
4.0
Olivia Blaker
Julissa Solano
Jackson Westrick
Elisabeth Willett
3.50-3.99
Jordyn Altman
Arielle Bernal
Madison Clark
Trenton Engle
Ethan Fritz
Kianna Garza
Haylee Hartman
Raegan Hoellrich
Jayde Mullett
Kylee Pontious
Gabriel Salaz
3.00-3.49
Micah Bok
Jolynn Eis
Tyler Fuller
Connor Haase
Abrahm Kelly
Owen Leaders
Cameron Maples
Kaysha Ratliff
Lexa Schuller
Hayden Stephey
Juniors
4.0
Richard Bower
Brodi Burgel
Sylas Cash
Addison Casillas
Jason Jordan
Levi Zachrich
3.50-3.99
Justine Eis
Faith Kuhlman
Ethan Parsons
Aniles Schuller
Therese Taylor
RayLee Zimmerman
3.00-3.49
Eva Belmares
Glenn Davis
Briannea Grime
Kathleen Hernandez
Douglas Nienberg
Collin Schulte
Seniors
4.0
Makenzie Boecker
Leslie Dietrich
Haley Fuller
Hayden Hartman
Bailey Izor
Jenna Okuley
Mackenzie Roehl
Garrett Sidle
Bailey Sonnenberg
3.50-3.99
Logan Cavazos
Gavyn Kupfersmith
Samuel Medina
Jessica Thome
Bria Tijerina
3.00-3.49
Brandon Hohenberger
Alexis Kurtz
John Mullett
Alesia Rochon
Savannah Rothman
Justino Solano Ferrer
Anthony Swary
Joshua Tobias
Mason Young
