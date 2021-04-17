Freshmen

4.0

Kaylynn Ashbaugh

Miriam Bower

Abigail Brown

Mason Parsons

Aubrey Pennington

Jacob Schwartzengraber

Hannah Swary

3.50-3.99

Kylee Harris

Logan Miller

Allyssa Wagner

3.0-3.49

Ezekiel Belmares

Honesty Davis

Evan Dopp

Madison Downing

Kaelie Hagerman

Lilian Kirkland

Cade Mansfield

Xavier McCord

Jacob Thome

Jonah Wenzinger

Sophomores

4.0

Olivia Blaker

Julissa Solano

Jackson Westrick

Elisabeth Willett

3.50-3.99

Jordyn Altman

Arielle Bernal

Madison Clark

Trenton Engle

Ethan Fritz

Kianna Garza

Haylee Hartman

Raegan Hoellrich

Jayde Mullett

Kylee Pontious

Gabriel Salaz

3.00-3.49

Micah Bok

Jolynn Eis

Tyler Fuller

Connor Haase

Abrahm Kelly

Owen Leaders

Cameron Maples

Kaysha Ratliff

Lexa Schuller

Hayden Stephey

Juniors

4.0

Richard Bower

Brodi Burgel

Sylas Cash

Addison Casillas

Jason Jordan

Levi Zachrich

3.50-3.99

Justine Eis

Faith Kuhlman

Ethan Parsons

Aniles Schuller

Therese Taylor

RayLee Zimmerman

3.00-3.49

Eva Belmares

Glenn Davis

Briannea Grime

Kathleen Hernandez

Douglas Nienberg

Collin Schulte

Seniors

4.0

Makenzie Boecker

Leslie Dietrich

Haley Fuller

Hayden Hartman

Bailey Izor

Jenna Okuley

Mackenzie Roehl

Garrett Sidle

Bailey Sonnenberg

3.50-3.99

Logan Cavazos

Gavyn Kupfersmith

Samuel Medina

Jessica Thome

Bria Tijerina

3.00-3.49

Brandon Hohenberger

Alexis Kurtz

John Mullett

Alesia Rochon

Savannah Rothman

Justino Solano Ferrer

Anthony Swary

Joshua Tobias

Mason Young

