Mackenzie Boecker
(Salutatorian)
Parents: Kyle and Amber Boecker, Holgate
Activities and awards: Honor Roll every quarter, Scholar-Athlete, FFA Greenhand Degree, Academic letter every year, American Legion Auxiliary Award second place, Senior Class president, Junior Class vice president, National Honor Society, FFA, Varsity cross country, Varsity track and field, fire department chicken BBQ, volunteer through sports, volunteer through National Honor Society, volunteer through FFA.
Post high school plans: Makenzie will study physical therapy at Owens Community College Findlay and Toledo campuses on a Moe Brubacker Memorial Scholarship, and an Owens Community College Start Here Scholarship.
