Holgate High Garrett Sidle

Parents: Scott and Shanna Sidle, Holgate.

Activities and awards: Scholar-Athlete, four year academic letter, honor roll every quarter, biology award, varsity football, varsity track and field, National Honor Society, FFA, community service through National Honor Society, community service through FFA, community service through sports.

Post high school plans: Garrett will study computer science engineering at Northwest State on a Presidential Northwest Scholarship, and a Francis O. Fackler Scholarship.

