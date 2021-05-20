Holgate HS Gym

May 30, 2021 02:00 PM

Student Commencement Speakers: Bailey Sonnenberg, Makenzie Boecker, Mackenzie Roehl

Jenna Okuley, Valedictorian

Mackenzie Roehl, Valedictorian

Bailey Sonnenberg, Valedictorian

Makenzie Boecker, Salutatorian

Superintendent: Kelly Meyers

Principal: Brian Hughes

Senior Class Adviser: Cathy Buchholz

Class President: Makenzie Boecker and Leslie Dietrich

Vice President: Mackenzie Roehl

Treasurer: Jenna Okuley

Class Motto: Our memories of yesterday will last a lifetime. We'll take the best, forget the rest, and someday we'll find these are the best of times.

Class Colors: Purple, Gold, Black

Class Flower: Yellow Rose

Class Song: Don't Stop Believin'- Journey

Makenzie Rose Boecker

Logan T. Cavazos

Adrianna Marie Davis

Allannah Anne Davis

Leslie Renee Dietrich

David Flores

Owen Scott Fry

Haley Elizabeth Fuller

Eric Leon Goudy Jr.

Alizé Saffron Xander Harris

Hayden Stuart Hartman

Brandon Bernard Hohenberger

Bailey Nicole Izor

Joseph Conner Kelly

Gavyn Thomas Kupfersmith

Alexis Nicole Kurtz

Jordan Lynn Maynard

Samuel Medina Jr.

John Lewis Mullett

Jenna Renae Okuley

Alesia Marie Rochon

Mackenzie Elizabeth Roehl

Savannah Marie Rothman

Cora Krystine Schwab

Darion Mikael Schwartzengraber

Garrett J. Sidle

Justino Solano Ferrer Jr.

Bailey Jay Sonnenberg

Macey Grace Stover

Anthony David Swary

Jessica Sue Thome

Bria Isabel Tijerina

Joshua James Tobias

Hunter Thomas Wilhelm

Mason Bradley Young

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments