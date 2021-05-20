Holgate HS Gym
May 30, 2021 02:00 PM
Student Commencement Speakers: Bailey Sonnenberg, Makenzie Boecker, Mackenzie Roehl
Jenna Okuley, Valedictorian
Mackenzie Roehl, Valedictorian
Bailey Sonnenberg, Valedictorian
Makenzie Boecker, Salutatorian
Superintendent: Kelly Meyers
Principal: Brian Hughes
Senior Class Adviser: Cathy Buchholz
Class President: Makenzie Boecker and Leslie Dietrich
Vice President: Mackenzie Roehl
Treasurer: Jenna Okuley
Class Motto: Our memories of yesterday will last a lifetime. We'll take the best, forget the rest, and someday we'll find these are the best of times.
Class Colors: Purple, Gold, Black
Class Flower: Yellow Rose
Class Song: Don't Stop Believin'- Journey
Makenzie Rose Boecker
Logan T. Cavazos
Adrianna Marie Davis
Allannah Anne Davis
Leslie Renee Dietrich
David Flores
Owen Scott Fry
Haley Elizabeth Fuller
Eric Leon Goudy Jr.
Alizé Saffron Xander Harris
Hayden Stuart Hartman
Brandon Bernard Hohenberger
Bailey Nicole Izor
Joseph Conner Kelly
Gavyn Thomas Kupfersmith
Alexis Nicole Kurtz
Jordan Lynn Maynard
Samuel Medina Jr.
John Lewis Mullett
Jenna Renae Okuley
Alesia Marie Rochon
Mackenzie Elizabeth Roehl
Savannah Marie Rothman
Cora Krystine Schwab
Darion Mikael Schwartzengraber
Garrett J. Sidle
Justino Solano Ferrer Jr.
Bailey Jay Sonnenberg
Macey Grace Stover
Anthony David Swary
Jessica Sue Thome
Bria Isabel Tijerina
Joshua James Tobias
Hunter Thomas Wilhelm
Mason Bradley Young
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.