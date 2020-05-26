Holgate candid

The Holgate High School participated in a 2nd and 7 program, sponsored by the United Way. The upperclassmen work with second-graders to promote the importance and love of reading. Seniors included, from left: Sierra Belmares, Kylee Sugg and Jordan Bok.

