HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education heard a light agenda Wednesday, including recognizing a new sport, as well as the service of a long-time board member.
The board recognized gymnastics as a club sport in accordance with the guidelines of Ohio High School Athletic Association, effective for the 2020-21 school year.
Board member Liza Schuller was recognized for her 15 years of service to the board and district.
In other business, the board:
• approved the revised remote learning plan.
• approved the amended certificate for fiscal year 2021.
• okayed the permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2021.
• okayed substitutes from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• approved annual membership with the Hospital Purchasing Association.
• approved participation in the Wellness Grant at $880.
• approved the annual in-state tuition rate of $7,857.25 for the 2020-21 school year.
• heard a second reading on board policies.
• accepted a donation of face masks from Gerken Paving.
• accepted the donation of the book “Full of Beans, Henry Ford Grows a Car” by Peggy Thomas, for the school library from the Henry County Farm Bureau.
• set the next meeting for 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
