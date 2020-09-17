HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education heard a light agenda Wednesday, including recognizing a new sport, as well as the service of a long-time board member.

The board recognized gymnastics as a club sport in accordance with the guidelines of Ohio High School Athletic Association, effective for the 2020-21 school year.

Board member Liza Schuller was recognized for her 15 years of service to the board and district.

In other business, the board:

• approved the revised remote learning plan.

• approved the amended certificate for fiscal year 2021.

• okayed the permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2021.

• okayed substitutes from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

• approved annual membership with the Hospital Purchasing Association.

• approved participation in the Wellness Grant at $880.

• approved the annual in-state tuition rate of $7,857.25 for the 2020-21 school year.

• heard a second reading on board policies.

• accepted a donation of face masks from Gerken Paving.

• accepted the donation of the book “Full of Beans, Henry Ford Grows a Car” by Peggy Thomas, for the school library from the Henry County Farm Bureau.

• set the next meeting for 6 p.m. Oct. 19.

