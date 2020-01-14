HOLGATE — After a couple months of discussion, the Holgate Local Board of Education took action Monday evening on the district’s future in its sports conference. In addition, an organizational meeting kicked off the evening, with Greg Thomas named as president, and Darlene Hoffman as vice president.
Thomas, who was re-elected, was sworn in, along with new board members Adam Eis and Bryan Post.
By a vote of 3-2, the board turned down the invitation to join the Buckeye Border Conference and opted to stay with the Green Meadows Conference. Voting down the invitation were Post, Hoffman and Eis, while Liza Schuller and Thomas voted in favor of the BBC option.
Post cited numerous reasons for his vote, including an increased financial strain on the district due to higher gas, bus maintenance and driver costs, while also taking away time from students doing their homework.
Despite making a decision Monday evening, the GMC executive board is meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to take action on Holgate’s future. Depending on action that morning, the Holgate board will meet Wednesday evening, if necessary.
(This decision does not include Holgate’s participation in the Northern 8 Football Conference.)
Superintendent Kelly Meyers thanked the BBC and GMC, as well as community members and the 17-member committee for their time and input, noting that they want to “do what’s in the best interest of the kids. There is no bad decision either way.”
In other business, the board:
• set its regular board meetings for the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
• established the service fund for the board at $3,000.
• appointed the superintendent to be the purchasing agent for the calendar year. Other duties include approving attendance at professional meetings, employing temporary personnel and accepting resignations.
• authorized the superintendent to expend for capital improvement up to a maximum of $50,000 without the bidding process.
• authorize the treasurer to invest interim funds at the most productive interest rate when funds are available, pay bills and request advance draws from the county auditor when needed.
• recommended the purchase a public official bond in the amount of $20,000 for the treasurer.
• appointed the treasurer to serve on the Henry County Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Review Council.
• approved the district’s record commission to be comprised of the superintendent, treasurer and board president.
• authorized the treasurer or designee be approved to complete banking transactions and pick up deposit bags.
• appointed the board president as treasurer pro-tem in the absence of the treasurer.
• heard about a United Way reading challenge.
• was honored in observance of Ohio School Board Recognition Month.
• adopted the alternative tax budget for fiscal year 2021.
• approved amendments to certain appropriations and approved estimated revenues.
• approved the 2020-21 high school course registration booklet.
• okayed the overnight trip to Chicago for the Spanish IV class from May 6-7; and the overnight stay in Columbus from April 30-May 1 for the Ohio FFA State Spring Convention for FFA members and high school officers.
• accepted the donation of a Christmas tree and decorations from the Walmart in Ottawa.
• filled positions on committees.
