HOLGATE — District students were recognized during Monday’s Holgate Local Board of Education meeting. The board also took action on the treasurer’s five-year forecast and heard an update on an invitation to join the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC).
Recognized were the boys cross country team, Green Meadows Conference (GMC) champions; Raena Willett, GMC runner of the year; the eight-man football team; and the FFA students who participated in a recent National FFA convention in Indianapolis.
Treasurer Kent Seeman shared a brief presentation concerning the five-year forecast through fiscal year (FY) 2024. He doesn’t anticipate deficit spending until 2024, noting that the district has 310 days true cash. He noted that Holgate would maintain a healthy cash balance through the forecast.
Ending balances are as follows: FY 2020, $5,314,765; FY 2021, $5,597,978; FY 2022, $5,811,868; FY 2023, $5,834,543; and FY 2024, $5,711,699. The forecast was approved.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers gave an update on the invitation for Holgate to leave the GMC and join the BBC. She noted that a 17-member committee met Nov. 6 and 13. During those meetings, members discussed the roles and goal of the process, reviewed facts and heard from Brian Leppelmeier, Pettisville’s athletic director; and Joe Brigle, Montpelier’s athletic director.
Holgate was granted a 30-day extension on its decision. Meyers also shared results of a community survey, with 57.8% opposed to joining the BBC.
“We want to make sure we give enough time for open discussion,” said Meyers. “People took the survey seriously and gave us good feedback.”
The next meeting is slated for Dec. 4 and Meyers is hoping for a recommendation at that meeting.
The board also learned of an upcoming digital empowerment event on Wednesday, featuring Scott Frank, an internet safety expert and a former ICAC investigator. Two assemblies will be held — for middle school and high school students. Then from 6-8 p.m., parents may participate.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of Brian Bok, bus driver, and Sue Meister, head volleyball coach; and retirement resignation of Sue Meister, long-term substitute cook effective Dec. 31. Also approved were Ric Howe, head softball coach; Logan Brubaker, seventh-grade boys basketball coach; Brian Bok, substitute bus driver; Trey Jones, boys basketball Volunteer; and Roberta Junge, library volunteer.
In other business, the board:
• approved a then and now payment for $3,045 to the Ohio auditor for the LGS audit.
• enter into an agreement with the Holgate Lumber Co. for snow removal from Nov. 19-April 30.
• held a second reading on numerous policies.
• discussed a recent Ohio School Boards Association capital conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.