HOLGATE — Distance learning will continue at Holgate Local Schools throughout the pandemic.
On Monday, Holgate Local Board of Education approved a resolution for continued distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in Ohio. All Ohio schools are now closed through the remainder of the school year.
Principal Brian Hughes noted that the class of 2020 is missing out on the end of their high school days. The staff wanted to do something special for them. Over the coming weeks, the school will feature its seniors on social media in a “Senior Spotlight.”
In addition, he shared that the high school musical and awards ceremony have been postponed. The preferred option was to keep the graduation ceremony on May 24, but two contingency dates are June 14 or June 28. Contingency dates for the prom are June 5, 6 or 19.
Both principals noted that they are finishing up week four of online learning using Google Classroom, email, and phone calls.
“The staff has done a phenomenal job of transforming their classroom to an online classroom. Many teachers are creating and sharing video lessons for their students,” said Hughes. “All teachers are doing everything they possibly can.”
Elementary principal Laura Young added that Holgate teachers have done an excellent job turning regular classrooms into online learning. Teachers are using familiar resources for students, making themselves available throughout the day on Zoom, communicating frequently, and making videos to help students with assignments.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers noted that teachers are sharing COVID-19 curricular plans with local media, stressing positive aspects of digital learning. The topic of issuing grades or opting for a pass/fail choice was discussed as well.
Meyers shared that 200 lunches were prepared for 40 students last week. “I want to thank the cafeteria staff,” she said. “People are really stepping up to make it work.”
In personnel matters, the board approved a two-year contract with Susan Hall, playground aide, through June 30, 2020; a two-year contract with Ellen Pennington, cook, through June 30, 2022; a continuing contract with Cindy Giesige, cashier, effective July 1; a continuing contract with Matt Boff, part-time building custodian, effective July 1; a continuing contract with Sheela Buenger as assistant maintenance/grounds, effective July 1; Jenalee Niese, EMIS coordinator, effective July 1; and a continuing contract with Kindra Hoops, central office administrative assistant/transportation secretary, effective July 1.
All supplemental contracts were non-renewed. In addition, the board accepted the resignation of Timothy Butler, K-12 music/band teacher effective Aug. 1.
In other business, the board:
• approved the NwOESC mentor program agreement for services for the 2020-21 school year.
• completed a second reading and adopted numerous NEOLA policies.
• approved the fees for the elementary, middle and high schools.
• approved the list of 32 potential graduates from the class of 2020.{div}• scheduled its next meeting for 6 p.m. May 18.{/div}
