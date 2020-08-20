HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education gave its approval to the restart plan for the upcoming school year during its meeting on Wednesday, with the first day of classes for students set for Aug. 27.
The first day for kindergarten is Aug. 31. Parents are asked to contact Mrs. Hoops in the central office regarding any transportation changes or needs by Aug. 24 and make sure that all forms are completed in the One View online parent portal.
Masks are required on buses and at school for students K-12. Students can’t ride a bus without a mask unless they have an approved mask exemption form approved by the elementary or middle school/high school principal.
“We know this school year will have many changes but we’ll make the best of it,” said superintendent Kelly Meyers. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to see our students again in-person.”
On Aug. 24, there will be an opening staff meeting on Zoom, with building meetings with principals in morning and individual work by department in the afternoon. On Aug. 25, there will be presenters from NWOCA for the teachers, followed by other sessions/workshops for staff on Aug. 26.
In addition, Holgate’s local remote-learning plan (RLP) has a daily schedule during the school day.
“We took input from remote learning parent survey in June, along with input from students, who clearly shared that structure is needed,” said Meyers. “Executive committee teacher representatives worked closely with the principals to provide input on the daily schedule. There are specific subjects/times each day between normal school hours of 8 a.m.-3 p.m., with responsibilities outlined for students.
“Grades K-2 will be using SeeSaw as the primary online platform and grades 3-8 will be using Google Classroom,” noted Meyers. “Devices will be provided for any student who needs one, in the event we need to transition to remote learning. One major goal is more frequent interaction between students and teachers through classroom meetings and lessons, and also specific times for students to have access to teachers to ask questions and get help. Our teachers will be reviewing remote learning log-in procedures with students in the beginning of the year and we will offer ‘how to’ links for parents as well.”
Meyers shared that the open house will run a bit differently this year. Face coverings are required for all attending. Only two parents/adults per household and only the children in the listed grades may attend on those evenings.
New student orientation is Aug. 24-25 from 5-5:30 p.m. in the multi-use room in the elementary wing. An open house to meet teaching staff, find classrooms, drop off supplies and pay on lunch accounts for grades 1-2 and 9-12 is Aug. 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Grades 3-8 will be on Aug. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kindergarten students already have scheduled one-on-one meetings with their teachers scheduled for Aug. 27-28 and will get individualized tours so they do not attend open house.
Numerous PPE/COVID preparations are in place through the school district.
In personnel matters, the board approved Cathy Buchholz, Sarah Wenzinger and Kari DeLano as resident educator mentor teachers; and okayed a contract with Nancy Gerken as a long-term substitute bus driver. Other personnel approvals included: Brian Bok, substitute educational aide, recess monitor; Chasity Shively, Latchkey coordinator; and Sierra Belmares, Latchkey substitute.
The board rescinded the supplemental contract with Charlie Kelly as assistant baseball coach and okayed the following supplemental contracts: Charlie Kelly, assistant baseball-shared; Nate Stephey, assistant baseball-shared; Scott Giesige, grades 5-6 girls basketball; Lee Brubaker, varsity boys basketball; Amanda Kelly, junior high volleyball; and Tony McKenzie, junior high football,
Accepted donations included: $500 from the Henry County Cattlemen’s Association for the life skills program; $500 from the Henry County Dairy Producers for the life skills program; hand sanitizer and disinfectant from Lowes in Defiance; lanyards from Amanda and Jeremy Garcia to the elementary; and a $60 anonymous donation to the athletic department for the purchase of a thermometer.
In other business, the board:
• allowed the treasurer to calculate the capital maintenance set aside requirements as outlined in ORC Section 3315.19.
• approved the certificate of the total amount from all sources available for expenditures and balances for fiscal year 2021.
• approved as of Aug. 19 that it engaged the law firms of Brennan Manna and Diamond and Ennis Britton to file a proof of claim on behalf of the district in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.
• approved numerous NwOESC substitutes.
• entered into an educational agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $75 per student, per day when assigned to the Juvenile Detention Center and $80 per day when assigned to the Juvenile Residential Center.
• approved a one-year contract with Pat’s Repair Service LLC from Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021, as bus mechanic for the fleet.
• approved the WORKS International service agreement in the amount of $2,500.
• approved an agreement with Epic Communications for E-rate filing (2021-22).
• approved participation in the following federal funding projects for fiscal year 2021 and established accounts.
• approved substitute pay rates and transportation trip rates.
• approve a policy concerning OTES 2.0 Standards-Based Teacher Evaluation.
• held a first reading of the following NEOLA policies.
• okayed board member Bryan Post as a delegate for the virtual OSBA Capital Conference in November. Liza Schuller is the alternate.
• okayed bus routes.
• approve the revised calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
• set the next meeting for 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
