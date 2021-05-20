Holgate Bailey Sonnenberg

Bailey Sonnenberg
Valedictorian
Parents: Dusty and Cheryl Sonnenberg, Holgate.
Activities and awards: All-Ohio Division III Academic Cross Country award, District 7 Academic Basketball award, Holgate American Legion-Americanism and Government Top test awardds, Voice of Democracy winner, all-conference Scholar Athlete team, outstanding student awards-chemistry, math, Spanish, Ohio Youth Congress president, National Honor Society president, Future Farmers of America (president, State FFA degree), library assistant, varsity basketball, varsity cross country (State qualifying team), varsity track, church youth group leadership, small group Bible study, 4-H vice president, Henry County Community Foundation volunteer.
Post-high school plans: Bailey will study finance at Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Ind., on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, an Indiana Wesleyan President's Scholarship, a Wilford E. Nichols Scholarship, and a United Way Moe Brubaker Scholarship.
