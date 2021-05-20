Holgate Izor

Parents: Angie and Seth Izor, Napoleon.

Activities and awards: Fifth in senior class, president of the class Junior year, National Honor Society, captain of varsity basketball Junior-Senior years, captain of volleyball team Senior year, teacher at vacation Bible school.

Post high school plans: Bailey will study real estate on a Presidential Scholarship and a Frances Fackler Scholarship at Northwest State Community College.

