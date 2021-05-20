Bailey Izor
Parents: Angie and Seth Izor, Napoleon.
Activities and awards: Fifth in senior class, president of the class Junior year, National Honor Society, captain of varsity basketball Junior-Senior years, captain of volleyball team Senior year, teacher at vacation Bible school.
Post high school plans: Bailey will study real estate on a Presidential Scholarship and a Frances Fackler Scholarship at Northwest State Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.