HOLGATE — The Holgate Local Schools Board of Education announced in a press release Monday that a new superintendent has been selected and agreed to take the position.
Jessica Schuette, a 2004 graduate of Holgate High School, will begin her tenure in August.
She comes to the district with a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Southern Illinois University, a master’s degree in brain-based teaching from Nova Southeastern University, and an education specialist degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Bowling Green State University.
She began her educational career as a third-grade teacher with Wauseon Exempted Village Schools. Schuette has also served as an intervention specialist and Title I reading specialist during her 10-year tenure.
Most recently she has served as the elementary principal with Crestview Local Schools in Van Wert County, a position she held since 2018.
Schuette’s official two-year contract as superintendent will begin on Aug. 1. She will actually start in transition before taking the reins, as she was offered additional days to begin working as a consultant in the Holgate school district with the current administrative team in order to facilitate a smooth transition. She will be taking over for the current superintendent, Kelly Meyers who has served the school district for 13 years. Meyers retires in August, but will be working with the transition team to get the new superintendent set up.
Schuette is married and has a daughter and a son. According to the press release, “the family is excited to be joining the Holgate Local Schools family and community.”
