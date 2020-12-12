Americanism winners

Liberty Center High School has announced its top scorers from this year’s Americanism test, presented through the American Legion. Top scorers include, from left: Audrey Bowers (junior); Madison Amstutz (sophomore); Matthew Orr (sophomore); Asa Killiam (senior); Kaycee Cover (senior) and Bryce McCloud (junior, not pictured). Posing with the top scorers is LaVerne Gerken of the American Legion. Bowers, Amstutz, Cover and McCloud were winners at the county competition, and have moved on to district competition.

 Photo courtesy of Liberty Center High School

