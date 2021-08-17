HICKSVILLE — An open house date for the new academic and athletic complex at Hicksville Exempted Village Schools has been set announced superintendent Keith Countryman during Monday’s board of education meeting.
The open house for the facility will be held Sunday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:45 p.m. and an open house to tour the facility from 2-4 p.m. Minor items are still in the process of completion but the facility will still be able to open for the public to view.
Countryman also noted that a district opening plan will go out this week ahead of the 2021-22 school year. The plan will include a transportation flow procedure, guidance regarding masks, quarantines and other COVID-related issues and standard opening information.
Middle school principal Mike Altman noted that open house for all students and parents grades 1-12 will be held on Aug. 26 from 6-7 p.m., recommending that parents visit the bus transportation table outside the elementary school office to ensure students know how they will be getting home.
At the conclusion of the regular meeting, the board went into executive session regarding a public employee or official. No action was taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted a donation of $1,600 from Tribune Printing, Inc. for the athletic department.
• recommended to approve all certified K-4 staff to provide after school support to identified low-income and low-achieving students through the ESSER3 Grant.
• approved Melissa Miles and Kayla Vetter as Title 1 tutors.
• approved Gail Countryman, Aubree Giddings, Sharon Crites, Susan Strubing and Jacquelyn Underwood as certified substitutes and Countryman, Strubing, Jeff Sleesman and Laura Wolford as classified substitutes.
• issued a one-year contract to Shannon Balser as school nurse and approved the school nurse salary schedule.
• approved supplemental contracts for Ashley Doctor (assistant junior high volleyball coach), Zachery Heisler (assistant high school football coach), Brody Langham (assistant junior high football coach), Alex McGlaughlin (assistant volleyball coach) and Riley Witte (co-cheerleading advisor, grades 7-8).
• approved the resignation of Don Perna as junior class advisor and prom advisor and Bailey Graber as cheerleading advisor (grades 7-8).
• approved a payment in lieu of transportation agreement between Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and Shannon Stotler for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the 2021-22 bus routes and in-state and out-of-state tuition rates for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved Minda Jones as delegate and Jennifer Caryer as alternate delegate to the 2021 OSBA Annual Capital Conference.
• approved an overnight trip to West Liberty-Salem High School for the varsity girls basketball team from Nov. 5-6.
