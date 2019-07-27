HICKSVILLE — At a special meeting Thursday, the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education approved a resolution authorizing the advertisement for bids toward a new entrance to the school.

Approved during the May elections, the new drive is meant to alleviate traffic congestion at the beginning and end of the school day by providing motorists with an alternate way to school. The drive would begin off of Ohio 18 and continue to the school entrances.

The bids need to be back to school by noon Aug. 22, at which time they will be opened. Should all go according to plan, the project may be completed around November.

