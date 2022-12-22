HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Local School Board of Education met Monday with a STEAM instructor, Nathan Ferrell, as a guest presenter.
According to Superintendent Keith Countryman, Ferrell gave an overview of the STEAM program and all the work that is undertaken in the designated space. Students are mentored in a variety of subjects to go along with a STEM curriculum such as robotics and woodworking.
After the presentation, Dave Gulden of Geenex Solar came forward to present Ferrell a check for $2,000 to be used for the STEAM room. Gulden expressed happiness to show support for the program as well as his interest in serving the community.
Countryman reported that the check will go toward new equipment such as a dust collector.
Also at the board meeting, Jeff Slattery gave his last report as Hicksville High School principal before he becomes superintendent of Four County Career Center.
“I want to thank the community of Hicksville for allowing me the opportunity to be the high school principal for the last 10 years. Hicksville is a special place and I will greatly miss the students and the staff,” he wrote.
Slattery’s position will be taken over by Hicksville Middle School principal, Aaron Hylander effective Jan. 1. The district’s middle school intervention specialist teacher, Anthony Tear, will follow Hylander and become the interim middle school principal.
“I would like to express my excitement for taking over the high school principal position. They are truly big shoes to fill, following Mr. Slattery who has given so much to Hicksville Schools over the past almost 10 years; however, the community of Hicksville has been so welcoming to me so far this year, and I look forward to continuing to build relationships with students and families and taking on the new role,” Hylander expressed later in an e-mail correspondence.
As of right now, there will be no ongoing search to find an official middle school principal replacement, but Countryman relayed hopes that Tear will stay on.
In other news, the board approved:
• the following donations: $50 from Ken Sailer Memorial for the athletic fund; $150 from Nemco for the elementary principal fund; $300 from Main Street Studio for the elementary principal fund.
• the resignation of Robin Chamberlain as district mentor.
• three supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year.
• a $150 per occurrence stipend to John Adams and Eric Bassett for snow removal during non-school hours.
