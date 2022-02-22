HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Schools board of education held its monthly meeting Monday evening, hearing from administrators and approving spring contracts as part of a full agenda.
Hicksville Elementary principal Kirsten Coffman informed the board that the new third-grade split began on Feb. 7 with classes of 23 students now taught in classes of 12-14 students in core classes, placed according to fall scores for targeted instruction.
In addition, she noted that kindergarten screening times can now be registered for. Parents can call the school office at 419-542-7475 for information and to set up a time on March 10 or 11. Registration will take place at the school.
Coffman also thanked the United Way of Defiance for providing volunteers from the community to read to K-2 students on March 3. Those interested in reading to students can contact the principal at 419-438-2560.
Hicksville High School principal Jeff Slattery noted that the high school musical “Annie” will be performed at the Huber Opera House on March 4-6 with the senior trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn. being held March 16-19.
Slattery also included that Northwest State Community College will be hosting a College Credit Plus informational session on Feb. 28 from 6-7 p.m. for public school students/families and on March 1 from 6-7 p.m. for home-school or non-public school students/families. Both sessions will be held in the Voinovich Auditorium.
Superintendent Keith Countryman informed the board that the school used its sixth snow day of the year. Countryman also noted that two people have expressed interest in procuring their bus driving certificates to help as substitute drivers and thanked them for their interest.
Following the meeting, the board went into executive session to consider matters regarding a public employee or official and regarding negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning compensation and employment. No action was taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the following donations: $50 from the Hicksville Class of 1957 for STEM in memory of L. Lynn Cleland; $312.66 from the athletic boosters for student admission to boys basketball games; $500 from an anonymous donor for scholarship in memory of Noah Karacson; $2,000 from the athletic boosters for baseball and softball field house equipment; $2,000 from the family of David Manz for the athletic department.
• approved supplemental contracts for Dave Blue and Paul Payne (Mini-Aces track coaches), Ryan Miser (assistant baseball coach, 40%), Heather Taylor (junior high girls track head coach), Kelly Van Horn (junior high boys track head coach) and Rachel Wehrman (assistant softball coach); and approved Josh Freese as a volunteer track coach.
• approved classified supplemental contracts for James Egley and Pam Payne (assistant track coaches), Gabe Inkrott and Melissa Sanders (archery co-director assistants), Garrett Franz (assistant baseball coach, 25%) and Phil Handy (assistant baseball coach, 35%); and approved Lukas Yoder as a volunteer baseball coach.
• approved recommendations for Rebecca Bailey and Pam Yoder as cafeteria workers effective March 1 and Feb. 21, respectively.
• approved Shelly Commisso as a para-professional from four days to five days per week, and accepted the resignation of Jennifer Bowman as bus driver.
• approved a memorandum of understanding between the Hicksville Education Association and HEVS regarding teacher evaluation guidelines, approved an audit agreement between HEVS and the Auditor of State at a cost of $19,844 and approved a service agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 at a cost of $575,572.95.
