HICKSVILLE — Members of the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education met with Superintendent Keith Countryman and other school officials on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the shape the school’s future will take in the current health crisis.
A distance learning program is being set up, with plans to start no sooner than April 6; however, with new information coming out almost daily, the nation remains in a state of flux. The situation could change many times over by the time the start date comes to pass. It is not known when, or if, classes will resume in the building prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.
As of now, plans are to distribute online and, where needed, hard copies of new materials (rather than review exclusively). Grades will be pass-fail.
Use will be made of the Zoom learning vehicle, which has already been installed in the school computers, as well as chromebooks and Mac books. Lectures also may be listened to on the telephone. Hard copies will be sent to those students who do not have Internet access.
The school has enough computers to send home with grades 3-12 if they do not have them already.
A Google forum will be sent to better understand computer programs.
Assignments will be picked up one day a week. To prevent the possibility of spreading the virus, teachers will receive emails of students’ completed assignments.
Teachers will maintain email contact with students whose grades are not meeting expectations.
This year’s senior trip has been cancelled, with the fate other activities, including, prom, spring sports and the school musical, having yet to be decided. Also at a standstill are the training programs offered by local industry APT.
As of now, school lunches are being served at Grace United Methodist Church downtown. Students have been asked to sign up via computer if they want to take part in the lunch program.
Teachers are scheduled to meet this morning to discuss their training, which will be accomplished by the school technical department. Some teachers may have office hours, while others may be able to work at home.
School officials have been in contact with numerous other schools in the area to discuss ideas and exchange information.
