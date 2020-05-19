HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education met in person for the first time since a special meeting on March 26, discussing the conclusion of the school year heading up to the in-person commencement ceremonies to be held May 19-21, among other topics.
High school principal Jeff Slattery noted the single family in-person commencement will be held May 19-21 at the school with graduates and five guests in attendance at pre-determined times to walk across the stage and receive a diploma.
The awarding of diplomas and speeches will be recorded and compiled into a final presentation to take place on the original commencement date and time, May 31 at 2 p.m. A caravan for the class of 2020 will take place at roughly 3:40 p.m. May 31, beginning in the school parking lot.
Elementary principal Kirsten Coffman voiced congratulations to retiring faculty members Dianne Culler and Loretta Mendenhall, who have served 52 combined years at Hicksville Schools. Middle school principal Andrew Hunter recognized Twyla Thiel on her retirement as well before noting that awards day videos will be going out this week, crediting Josh Freese for help editing the videos, which will be posted on the Hicksville Schools website and Facebook page.
Treasurer/CFO Mike Ruen noted that the five-year forecast for May 2020 to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Education was not fully updated, citing the recent cuts announced by ODE as part of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ruen also noted that the district was about $83,000 ahead of last year through April because of property taxes coming in higher than expected, but the district will also see a $144,000 cut as part of the ODE budget adjustments.
“It’s about what can we do and what can we cut back on that would cause the least amount of pain,” said Ruen. “We’re looking at things that we can wait on that we might normally do.”
In other business, the board:
• accepted a $1,000 donation from YourCause LLC for the Parker Hannifin Scholarship.
• recommended to non-renew contracts at the conclusion of the school year for Mackenzie Coleman, Kate Haggerty, Brianna Culler and Staci Wagner.
• recommended to non-renew all certified and classified supplemental contracts at the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year or at the end of the activity.
• approved the following as substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year, Ed Foster, Paul Overmyer, Nancy Swift, Kevin Snyder and Sue Strubing.
• accepted the resignation of Whitney Thiel as cheerleading assistant, grades 9-12.
• approved the updated classified substitute list provided monthly by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• approved a supplemental contract for Jackson Bergman, Brandon Hamilton and Noah Shaffer for summer 2020 technology assistance.
• approved the following as classified substitutes for the 2020-21 school year, Becky Bailey, Sheila Baker, Nickhol Garcia, Angie Johnson, Pam Payne, Phil Romero, Paula Scranton, John Smith, Sue Strubing, Nancy Swift, Carrie Vowles and Laura Wofford.
• approved memorandum of understanding between Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and both Hicksville Education Association for certified employee evaluations and with Defiance College, the latter from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, for the hosting of teacher education candidates.
• approved a quote from Fellers Plumbing Ltd. for replacing all waterless urinals to watered urinals at an estimated cost of $16,966.32.
• approved a mentor program service agreement with NwOESC for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved a service agreement with Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities to provide educational services from August 2020 to June 2021.
• approved a service agreement with Intertek PSI for construction materials, testing and observation services for the athletic complex project.
• approved the 2020 list of graduates, pending completion of all requirements.
• met in executive session, with no action taken.
