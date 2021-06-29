HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved a five-year contract for superintendent Keith Countryman beginning Aug. 1 during Monday’s combined June/July meeting at Hicksville High School.
Countryman, a Hicksville graduate and former teacher and elementary principal at Hicksville, has served as Hicksville superintendent since 2012. The contract would run through July 31, 2026.
“I have people ask me if being on the board is stressful and I tell them we have great administrators,” said board member Jennifer Caryer prior the board’s approval. “That takes a lot of the stress out of it and you’re a big part of that.”
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation director Erika Willitzer also spoke to the board regarding a proposal from EnviroKure Ohio LLC, a company interested in building a facility near the Hillandale Farms egg producer plant in Hicksville. The company would take the chicken manure from the Hillandale plant and process into organic fertilizer.
The $22 million project over five years and two phases requested a 75 percent abatement over 10 years but would provide donations of about $10,127 annually to the district and $1,236 per year to Four County Career Center.
The board agreed that the proposed business would provide a service to the community and agreed to support the process going forward.
The district will offer a public meeting to provide the opportunity for public comment on the district’s use of IDEA Part B funds with recommendations or suggestions for special education programs and services.
Elementary principal Kirsten Coffman and school psychologist Liz Perna will be available for the meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. in the Hicksville Elementary School office conference room or by appointment at a later date.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting also saw the board approve quotes for a pair of companies. The district approved COLOR by Delagrange Inc.’s quote of $28,400 for exterior painting, power washing and lift rental, as well as CMS Custom Machining and Fabrication’s $27,802.50 quote for overhead driveway signs and barriers.
High school principal Jeff Slattery congratulated the entire staff for their hard work through the past school year and also explained that Community Memorial Hospital will not be providing a sports physical day this summer and all athletes will be required to schedule their own physicals.
In Countryman’s report to the board, he updated members that floor painting has been nearly completed in the new building and that the project is still on track for a mid-July completion date.
Amid discussion on the new building’s availability for public use of the weight room and exercise facility, opinions were split with board member Craig Eiden expressing his support for it being open to public use and Galen Methvin pointing out potential issues with liability. Countryman said he would look into any insurance conflicts or effects by allowing public use.
In other business, the board:
• accepted donations from Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships ($35,000 for digital sign), Hicksville Athletic Boosters ($100 for track), an anonymous donor ($125 for the class of 2023), ARC Solutions Inc. ($336.73 for Student of the Quarter lunch) and The Wholesale House ($400 for girls basketball).
• approved Andrew Lawrence as summer credit recovery instructor for a maximum of 72 hours through the Digital Learning Center for June 7-11, June 14-17, June 21-25 and June 28-July 1 from 8 a.m.-noon.
• approved Brianna Culler, Melissa Miles, Ryan Miser, Kayla Vetter and Staci Wagner as summer school instructors for June 7-10, June 14-17 and June 21-24 from 9-11 a.m.
• approved a one-year limited contract to Paul Overmyer as co-athletic director and supplemental contracts for Mike Blue (12 days), Robin Chamberlain (10 days), Jeff Haught (10 days), Matt Hoffman (25 days), Zach Kohlmeier (10 days, band camp), Erin Montgomery (five days), Paul Overmyer (10 days), Jeff Shaffer (35 days) and Kelly VanHorn (10 days) for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the following supplemental certified contracts for the 2021-22 school year: Mike Blue (co-high school student council advisor), Sandi Brown (district mentor coordinator, land lab coordinator), Robin Chamberlain (assistant athletic director, district mentor), Eimly Finzer (Hicksville Initiative House Leader, Esemplare), Josh Freese (varsity girls basketball head coach), Chris Gaghan (Hicksville Initiative House Leader, Setia), Joy Geiger (Hicksville Initiative House Leader, Coragem, foreign language club advisor, co-coronation advisor), Elaine Gerken (National Honor Society club advisor, co-high school student council advisor, drama club advisor, high school musical director), Jeff Haugh (co-athletic director, LPDC Committee member), Matt Hoffman (LPDC Committee member), AJ Klausing (middle school student council advisor), Zach Kohlmeier (extra band, winter pep band), Kathy Laney (advisor for academic team, high school yearbook, newspaper and science fair), Missy Lee (district mentor), Donna Lysaght (junior high cross country coach), Ryan Miser (breakfast coverage), David Mohr (varsity wrestling head coach), Erin Montgomery (elementary student council advisor), Paul Payne (Mini-Aces cross country coach), Don Perna (junior class advisor, prom advisor), Emily Rees (co-science club advisor), Emily Rodesh (extra vocal duties), Lisa Savage (district mentor), Jeff Slattery (LPDC committee member), Lucas Smith (Mini-Aces football coach), Joey Stevenson (Hicksville Initiative House Leader), Beth Stuckey (LPDC Committee member), Brent Suffel (LPDC Committee member), Heather Taylor (district mentor, senior class advisor), Tony Tear (varsity boys basketball head coach), Mindy Trzynka (district mentor), Lauri Turnbull (district mentor), Amber Zachrich (co-coronation advisor) and Natalie Zachrich (co-science club advisor).
• approved all middle school/high school certified staff as Friday School, PRIDE and ZERO Hour teachers for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved Sandi Brown (lead instructor), Brianna Culler (assistant) and Melissa Miles (assistant) as Kindergarten Jump Start Camp instructors from Aug. 16-20.
• issued one-year contracts to classified staff members Mariah Anderson, Trista Franklin, Shelly Weatherhead and Sandy Zuber and a one-year contract to Shannon Balser as school nurse.
• approved the following supplemental classified contracts for the 2021-22 school year: Ashley Baum (flag instructor), Lisa Early (cheerleading assistant), Tonya Eiden (co-sophomore class advisor), Bailey Graber (co-cheerleading advisor, grades 7-8), Smaantha Lavin (Mini-Aces volleyball coach), Nikki Miller (cheerleading advisor, grades 9-12), Danelle Myers (senior class advisor), Jake North (weight room/strength and conditioning), Jamie Parker (co-sophomore class advisor), Jamie Slattery (senior class advisor) and Pam Slattery (elementary yearbook advisor).
• approved a supplemental contract to Christian Layne for summer technology assistance and a limited contract to Christina Tadsen as full-time custodian from July 12, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• approved Shari Hedge and Elizabeth Yeaser as classified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year and the retirement resignation of Ruth Ann Pierman as food service director, effective Nov. 1.
• approved volunteers Stephanie Mazur (co-junior class advisor, prom advisor) and Pam Payne (cross country) for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved service agreements with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for paraprofessional services and a mentor program service agreement, Northern Buckeye Education Council, Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center and Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy.
• approved student fees (preschool $45, K-12 $55), breakfast (K-12 $1.70, adult $2) and lunch (K-4 $2.90, grades 5-12 $3.15, adult $4) prices, athletic ticket prices, staff and student handbooks and drug testing policies for the 2021-22 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.