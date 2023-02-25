HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education held a brief meeting Monday evening with the following items approved:
• donations of $50 from King-Kreg Insurance Agency for archery; $100 from Guilford Investments for archery; $500 from an anonymous donor for the Noah Karacson scholarship; $600 from The Wholesale House for middle school incentive; $600 from PTO for house shirts; $1,500 from the Ohio State Eagles charity fund for wrestling.
• the following as certified substitutes for the 2022-23 school year: Toni Egly, Angela Johnson, Kelsey Monroe and Nicholas Pepple.
• these supplemental contracts for 2022-23: Dave Blue, girls mini-Aces track coach; Josh Freese, head junior high boys track coach; Ryan Miser, assistant baseball coach; Paul Payne, boys mini-aces track coach; and Kelly VanHorn, head junior high girls track coach.
• a recommendation for Jennifer Cunningham as a softball volunteer for the 2022-23 school year.
• a recommendation for the resignation from Linda Lindquist as classroom instructor at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.
• Paul Payne to a supplemental contract for the head cross country coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Noelle Nuttle as a certified substitute for the 2022-23 school year.
• Bridget Hoblet as a cafeteria worker, from five hours per day to 5 1/2 hours per day, retroactive to Aug. 29.
• Devine Weber as a classified substitute for the 2022-23 school year.
• the following supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year: James Egly, assistant track coach; Garrett Franz, assistant baseball coach 25%; Phil Handy, assistant baseball coach 35%; Becca Harvey, assistant softball coach; Pam Payne, assistant track coach.
• these volunteers for the 2022-23 school year: Ashley Doctor, track; Madison Siebenaler, track; and Shelby Sowles, wrestling.
• the retirement resignation from Sandy Wright as cafeteria worker effective Aug. 31.
• these supplemental contracts for 2023-24: Jestin Davis, head football coach; and Samantha Lavin, head volleyball coach.
• an audit agreement between Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and the Ohio auditor of state for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The cost of the service is $19,844.
• Eric Vetter as Four County Board of Education Representative effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2025.
