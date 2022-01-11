HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting for 2022 ahead of its scheduled January meeting on Monday, naming Galen Methvin as board president for 2022.
Incoming board member Eric Vetter was also sworn in as the replacement for outgoing board member Craig Eiden, who departs after 10 years on the school board.
The board elected Stephanie Mazur as vice president while the following positions were filled: Jennifer Caryer, Ohio School Boards Association legislative liaison; Minda Jones, student achievement liaison; Eric Vetter, athletic council representative; Keith Countryman, tax incentive review committee representative.
Following the organizational meeting, the board approved the official certificate of estimated resources for the fiscal year, with general fund resources of $15,398,720.44 and total resources for all funds of $21,226,689.19. Appropriations from the general fund totaled to $11,250,635.82 with total appropriations for all funds of $14,600,115.77.
Council also approved OSBA membership dues for 2022 and approved the 2022 Board of Education Scholarship amount for $700.
Superintendent Keith Countryman noted that COVID-19, flu and other illnesses are on the rise and asked that parents continue to monitor their children closely and if they have a fever or are sick, don’t send them to school.
Countryman also noted that the new athletic facility is open to the public for walking. Membership forms are on the Hicksville Schools website and community members can fill them out, bring them to the district office and be issued a fob for entry to the facility.
