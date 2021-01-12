HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education named its board officers in its organizational meeting ahead of its regular monthly meeting on Monday.
Jen Caryer was named board president, with Galen Methvin as vice president and Denny Vetter as the school’s representative for Four County Career Center.
Middle school principal Mike Altman informed the board that the middle school had a successful week of remote learning and lauded teacher Jessica Saunders on her work with English Language Learning students, school nurse Shannon Balser for her work through the year amidst COVID-19 and cafeteria manager Ruth Ann Pierman and the cooks for being flexible and preparing lunches for students who were remote learning.
Altman also noted that Hicksville Middle School will be conducting its school spelling bee on Wednesday, with the winner competing in the Defiance County spelling bee on Jan. 19.
High school principal Jeff Slattery also informed board members that the past week of remote learning was a success, citing efforts from Sandy Zuber, Christie Hoffman, Connie Clinker, Lucas Smith and Tim Shock for their work assisting students.
Slattery also updated the board that seniors and coronation advisors Joy Geiger and Amber Zachrich are preparing for coronation, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 6. Also, the school is attempting to schedule a senior trip for the class of 2021, but is gathering information and prices on an outdoor trip that would abide by state COVID-19 mandates.
Superintendent Keith Countryman updated the board that construction on the new building is on track and that he had submitted a report to the state confirming that the school system is in session for face-to-face learning, which is a qualifier for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the following donations: $50 from an anonymous donor for the football, baseball, volleyball, softball and boys and girls basketball programs; $68 from Style, Sports and Sparkle for the principal’s fund; $1,500 from the Hicksville Athletic Boosters for football and $2,000 for baseball; $5,000 from the Hicksville Rotary Club Foundation for the weight room and $7,360 from the United Way of Defiance County for the elementary principal’s fund.
• approved the following certified staff for the 2020-21 school year: David Mohr (van driver), Becca Johanns (substitute) and Kathy Laney (supplemental contract, science fair advisor).
• approved Tyler Scranton as a custodian for the 2020-21 school year and a $100 per occurrence stipend to John Adams and Eric Bassett for snow removal during non-school hours.
• approved an audit agreement between Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and the auditor of state for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, for a $16,810 cost of service and approved the annual Ohio School Boards Association membership dues from January-December 2021.
• approved the 2021 Board of Education Scholarship amount of $700.
