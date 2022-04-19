HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education learned of a state award nomination for Hicksville Elementary School, among other business, during Monday’s April meeting.
Elementary Principal Kirsten Coffman informed the board that Hicksville Elementary was recently nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award, based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Sixteen schools in the state received the award last year.
Coffman also noted that kindergarten placement letters were sent to parents in the last week, with 74 incoming kindergarten students for next school year. The second and fourth-grade students will also be presenting a music concert on Thursday in the school commons at 5:30 and 7 p.m., respectively.
The board heard from high school Principal Jeff Slattery that the junior-senior prom will be held Saturday, May 7 at Hicksville High School with participants arriving between 6-6:45 p.m. and a meal at 7 p.m. before the 8-11 p.m. dance and post prom.
The spring band concert will be held May 9 with senior project presentations conducted May 11 and the APT Student Showcase the following day. Slattery also updated the board that end of course tests are well underway and will continue through April 29.
Middle school Principal Mike Altman noted that HMS students are completing the state math testing Tuesday and Thursday before the fifth and eighth-grade science test next week, pointing out that attendance is very important during the testing season.
House Pride Week will be held May 2-6 with the winner announced May 10 and their celebration held May 17. The eighth annual Hicksville Shake will start May 12 with rounds two and three the following day.
Altman also recognized the 21st Century program under sixth-grade science/STEM teacher Nathan Ferrell.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following donations: $75 from James Poynter (in memory of Randy Sweet); $100 from Sailers Store, LLC (track); $100 from Magpie’s Family Restaurant (track); $200 from Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships (track) and $250 from Tim Turnbull/Sam Switzer Realty (track).
• approved certified continuing contracts for Carrie Bussing, Erin Montgomery, Alisha Hall, Jessica Saunders, David Mohr, Mindy Trzynka and Amber Zachrich.
• approved three-year limited certified contracts for Julie Harmon, Joey Stevenson, Emily Rodesh, Bailey Tear and Amanda Willitzer; two-year limited certified contracts for Brianna Culler, Kate Haggerty and Madison Stockman; and a two-year contract to Shannon Balser as school nurse beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
• approved one-year contracts for Melissa Miles (four years experience) and Katelyn Niehaus (zero years experience) as classroom teachers for the 2022-23 school year.
• approved certified supplemental contracts for Sean Bergman (assistant golf coach), Jeff Haught and Tony Tear (co-head golf coaches), Paul Payne (head cross country coach) and Lucas Smith (head football coach).
• approved Mason Commisso, Brooklyn Graber, Sharon Crites and Allison Steury as classified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved two-year classified limited contracts to Rebecca Bailey and Christina Tadsen and one-year classified limited contracts to Mariah Anderson, Shelly Weatherhead, Trista Franklin, Elizabeth Yeaser and Sandy Zuber.
• approved supplemental contracts to Jackson Bergman, Christian Layne and Noah Schaffer for $750 each for summer 2022 technology assistance.
• approved a supplemental contract for head volleyball coach Samantha Lavin for the 2022-23 school year and Ashley Doctor as a classified volunteer track coach for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a two-year administrative contract to Melissa Crawford as food service director beginning Aug. 1, 2022 and a two-year classified limited contract beginning with the 2022-23 school year to Christine Shock.
• approved a quote from Apple for $680,930.90 to refresh computer equipment for the school district, funded through ESSER monies and the emergency connectivity fund.
• approved a 10-day European trip for foreign language students, proposed for June 2024.
