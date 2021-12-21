HICKSVILLE — Discussion of the recent Ohio House Bill 290 regarding school funding made up the early part of Monday’s Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education meeting as the board held its final meeting of 2021.
Treasurer/CFO Mike Ruen introduced a resolution for the board to express opposition to the passage of HB 290, commonly referred to as the “Backpack Bill,” which would provide $5,500 per K-8 student and $7,500 per student grades 9-12 per year for a statewide school voucher program.
“This would no doubt be detrimental for future fair school funding,” noted Ruen, who added that the aforementioned numbers are greater than the amount currently given from the state. “Communities and schools are intertwined in their identities, be it through sports or academic programs or even their colors.”
The resolution was approved by the board, as was a resolution to temporarily expand the qualifications for employment of individuals as substitute teachers as needed, not requiring a post-secondary degree, in line with Senate Bill 1 signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on Oct. 28. The board would still require those individuals to complete criminal background checks and have a valid non-renewable temporary substitute teaching license. The resolution passed and will be effective through June 30, 2022.
The board also recognized member Craig Eiden for his 10 years of service as a board member in his last meeting as superintendent Keith Countryman presented him with a card.
“10 years went by really quick,” said Eiden. “I’ve always appreciated the board members I’ve served with and it was a wonderful experience for me.”
The board went into executive session following the meeting to consider matters regarding a public employee or official. No action was taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the following donations: $50 from Frances Lyday (high school musical fund), $150 from Johns Manville (boys basketball), $500 from The Wholesale House (elementary principal’s fund), $500 from Sweetwater Sound Inc. (high school musical fund), $1635.64 from P.T.O. (elementary principal’s fund) and $1,000 from the Ohio State Eagles Charity Fund (10K).
• approved Jessica Blasing and Kelsey Clemens as certified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a $150-per-occurrence stipend to John Adams and Eric Bassett for snow removal during non-school hours.
• approved Gabe Inkrott and Melissa Sanders as archery volunteers for the 2021-22 school year.
• heard from middle school principal Mike Altman that the suicide awareness assembly scheduled for Dec. 10 that was canceled due to school closure will attempt to be held on an alternative day. Altman also thanked Nemco, Hicksville Pharmacy, Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville Cornerstone Church, Smiles for Jess, the Shop With a Cop program and anonymous families from the community for their work towards helping 29 local families this Christmas.
