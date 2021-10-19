HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Schools approved a 45-day waiver of notice period and a resolution approving an enterprise zone agreement in the district during Monday’s monthly board of education meeting.
The meeting was both preceded and followed by separate executive sessions, neither of which resulted in action taken by the board.
Defiance County Economic Development Executive Director Erika Willitzer addressed the board requesting support on the zone agreement for the proposed Hicksville Health/Vancrest of Hicksville LLC construction. The approximately $11 million project would provide 15 permanent jobs in the district in the 51,000-square-foot facility and requested an 80-percent abatement of real taxes, leading to a $10,992 donation per year over the 10-year agreement.
High School principal Jeff Slattery noted that permission slips would be going home for seventh and ninth grade students for the Signs of Suicide program through the Maumee Valley Guidance Center for screenings and mental health consultations. Slattery also noted that parent teacher conferences will be held Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 20-21) and that parents should have received notification on Sunday for options for parents to request conferences and that teachers have reached out to parents for requested conferences.
Hicksville Elementary principal Kirsten Coffman informed the board that third-grade students took part in part one of the state testing on Monday with part two to continue Tuesday. In addition, Monday marked the kickoff for the after-school intervention program provided for by the 20th Century Grant money the school received, with 28 students participating.
Coffman also informed the board that the elementary school will be hosting a light breakfast and Veteran’s Day program in the high school gymnasium at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Any one interested in attending should contact Pam Slattery at 419-543-7475 to reserve a spot.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the following donations: $655 from various donors for basketball and golf in memory of Jeff Pepple; $100 from Lifeline Connect Baptist Church for girls basketball; $150 from Bobbie Jean Eyers for girls basketball and $1,000 from B&K Whitman Enterprises for volleyball.
• approved Paulette Campbell as a certified substitute and Dennis Siebeneck as a classified substitute for the 2021-22 school year.
• accepted the retirement resignation of cook, Marilyn Guilford effective March 1, 2022.
• approved a three-year athletic training services agreement with Community Memorial Hospital.
• approved new and revised board bylaws and policies.
