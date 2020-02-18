HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education approved the retirement resignations of three longtime school personnel.
Retirement resignations were approved for fourth-grade teachers Dianne Culler and Loretta Mendenhall and classroom aide Twyla Thiel. All retirements will go into effect at the conclusion of the current school year.
The board also discussed new state-mandated graduation requirements. Hicksville members of the class of 2020 must earn 23 credits in specific subjects and demonstrate what they have learned by passing state tests, workforce readiness tests, or college and career readiness tests.
High school principal Jeff Slattery noted that the new requirements will be ready for presentation to the board by June 30.
In other business, the board:
• passed a resolution authorizing membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
• approved the 2020-21 school calendar. The first day of classes will be on Aug. 31, with the end of the fourth quarter on June 2. Christmas break will run from Dec. 23-Jan. 1.
• noted the ACT tests will be administered on Feb. 25 for all juniors at the First Church of Christ.
• extended recognition to all involved with the recent science fair, including students Kyler Baird, Chloe Gerhart, Sereniti Graves, Emily Harmon, Renae Greenwalt, Haven McAlexander, Abrielle Miller, Naomi Richie, Marian Salinas, Emma Shuman, Addi Strubing, Emily Taylor and Landon Turnbull, who received superior award ratings.
• heard that second-graders began eight days of gifted testing on Feb. 3.
• congratulated the boys basketball team for winning the seventh-grade boys basketball tourney championships and discussed the removal of Holgate from the Green Meadows Conference. Holgate will join the Buckeye Border Conference instead. On Feb. 20, athletic directors and principals plan to meet in order to add a new team to the GMC.
• heard bidding for the new academic/athletic facility is going out this week, with bids due back March 18.
• heard that in the wake of this year’s flu, school rooms were sanitized with germ-killing substances during recent snow days.
• discussed a recent teacher in-service, in which a panel of students from grades 5-12 shared insights over things the school system is doing well, and other things they would like to see changed.
• learned of the implementation of two new after-school programs. Twice a week, about 20 fourth-graders take part in a STEAM program after school which is partially funded by the Hicksville Education Association. In another after-school program, students in grades 7-12 can involve themselves in gaming until 5 p.m. provided their homework is done.
• discussed upcoming events, including the third-grade grandparents day concert at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 20 (followed by another concert at 6 p.m. that night for parents), coronation on March 7; kindergarten registration on March 12-13; family literacy night on March 16; the senior trip to New York City on March 18-21; and a kindergarten/first-grade music concert on March 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.