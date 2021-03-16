HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Schools Board of Education approved new contracts for middle school principal Mike Altman and high school principal Jeff Slattery during Monday’s board meeting, amid other business.
Altman was approved for a three-year contract from Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024 while Slattery’s contract was approved for five years from Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2026.
In his report to the board, Slattery informed members that the junior/senior prom is still scheduled for May 1, with those attending following COVID-19 protocols. While awaiting guidance from the state, the school is planning “as normal a prom as possible.”
Slattery also noted that the seniors put on a great Senior Coronation on March 5-6, thanking Joy Geiger and Amber Zachrich for assisting the seniors and to maintenance director Eric Bassett’s staff for assisting with the event, which is normally held at the Huber Opera House in Hicksville.
Slattery informed the board that the senior trip is scheduled to leave May 4 at 10 p.m. and return May 8 by 5 a.m. for a trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn. for a senior experience filled with outdoor activities. In addition to the senior trip, female high school students started a women’s self defense course Monday in their senior seminar classes, the second year that the opportunity has been offered and well-received.
The board went into executive session to consider action regarding a public employee or official, but no action was taken.
Superintendent Keith Countryman informed the board that he had spoken with NwOESC preschool supervisor Beth Lewis regarding preschool rooms in the new school building and that four half-day classrooms will be utilized with three sessions for typical students and those requiring special attention and one will be for typical students alone.
In addition, the new facility is progressing on schedule, with weight room equipment ordered and classroom furniture samples having been inspected. Countryman also noted that a majority of employees received their first COVID-19 vaccination shot on Feb. 26, with students staying home that day due to a lack of substitute teachers available to replace all the staff being vaccinated. The same format will be used for the second scheduled shot on April 9.
In other business, the board:
• approved new or revised bylaws and policies.
• approved the following donations: $75 from the Ayers family and $80 from the Kleene family for the athletic department in memory of Richard Ayers; $125 from an anonymous donor for STEAM in memory of Jo Overmyer; $325.21 from Farmers & Merchants State Bank for Student of the Quarter; $500 from an anonymous donor for a scholarship in memory of Noah Karacson and $500 from the Weatherhead family for a scholarship in memory of Francesca Weatherhead.
• approved a supplemental contract for the 2020-21 school year for Tonya Eiden (co-freshman class advisor).
• approved a service agreement with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center per ORC 3313.845 beginning July 1 through June 30, 2022 at a projected cost of $516,796.06.
• approved a memorandum of understanding by and between the Hicksville Education Association and the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education.
