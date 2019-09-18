HICKSVILLE — Appropriations for fiscal 2020 were approved Monday night by the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education, followed by discussion of the state report card.
Both the general and grand total funds have slightly diminished since last year.
Figures for 2020, with 2019 figures in parentheses, include: general fund, $10,704,670.43 ($10,790.091.49); bond retirement, $635,666.87 ($634,416.87); permanent improvement, $144,108.20 ($219,150); food service, $454,890.29 ($496,880); special trust, $3,200 ($11,000); uniform school supplies, $621 ($1,000); adult education, $5,690 ($8,580); Rotary internal services, $53,901.25 ($40,895); public school support, $12,566.50 ($12,680); other grant, $5,531.66 ($22,170); district agency, $916 ($8,870); classroom facilities maintenance, $77,248.68 ($79,250); student managed activity, $102,281.19 ($89,380.53); district managed activity, $164,497.74 ($214,592.63); vocational education enhancements, $6,000 ($10,284.46); miscellaneous state grant fund, $5,000 ($0); IDEA Part B grants, $225,866.93 ($224,955.55); limited English proficiency, $2,498.19 ($149.67); Title I disadvantaged children, $136,210.24 ($278,924.64); IDEA preschool-handicapped, $8,976.96 ($8,817.65); improving teacher quality, $26,830.82 ($72,981.33); miscellaneous federal grant fund, $11,298.62 ($12,258.05); grand total, $12,788,471.57 ($13,236,827.87).
The board also discussed results of the state’s recently-released report cards for all Ohio public schools. Hicksville received a cumulative B rating, with an A in graduation rate, progress and gap closing, B in achievement and improving at-risk K-3 readers, and an F in prepared for success.
Despite the lone F grade, superintendent Keith Countryman noted, “The district is very pleased with the report card. As with any report card, there is always room for improvement. Here at Hicksville, we never stop looking for ways to improve the instruction and achievement of our students. Our teachers do a tremendous job throughout the year of preparing our students, not only for the state tests in the spring, but, more importantly, for their next grade level. The report card serves as one piece of many that we use when working with our students.”
In other business, the board:
• approved Jay Mast as a Title I tutor and Mariah Stevenson as a kindergarten jump start teaching assistant.
• approved Thomas Taylor as the board’s interim chief financial officer/treasurer on an as-needed basis beginning Sept. 3.
• noted that one of the stop signs is being removed from the school driveway.
• increased the adult school lunch price from $3.50 to $3.70.
• praised Cotterman and Co. of Criswell, Mich., for the company’s work on the school roof, which had been damaged by rough weather.
