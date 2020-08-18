HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education heard again from Defiance County Economic Development executive director Jerry Hayes during its meeting Monday and came to an agreement on a property tax abatement as part of an enterprise zone agreement with Hillandale Farms LLC.
The company, located in Hicksville, is in the process of a $26 million expansion that would add 16 jobs to the county. Hayes met with the board at its June meeting with the proposal and following consultation with Defiance County commissioners, brought the proposal that supported a 70% exemption over 10 years. The agreement also would provide for a fixed $5,000 per year donation to Hicksville Schools and $500 per year to Four County Career Center.
After discussion, the board moved to waive the 45-day notice necessary for the zone agreement and then passed a resolution to accept the agreement as presented with the county commissioners and Hillandale Farms.
In high school principal Jeff Slattery’s report to the board, school will start on Sept. 2, with teacher in-service days on Aug. 27-28, 31 and Sept. 1.
The first day of classes for students will begin at 8 a.m. and operate on a two-hour delay schedule to help provide students with expectations and safety protocols.
Slattery also noted that a Zoom meeting will be available for parents for information and expectations for the Hicksville Virtual Academy program this evening at 6 p.m. Parents have until Friday to make a semester commitment to the program.
Elementary principal Kirsten Coffman explained in her report that every classroom teacher from preschool to fourth grade will be sending a letter to students’ families this week with updates of important and specific classroom information. There will not be an in-person open house, rather a virtual format will be used with an email link and invitation to be sent.
A school supply drop-off night will be held the week of Aug. 24, limited to parents only. In addition, though school for grades 1-12 will start Sept. 2, kindergarten students will begin classes on Sept. 8. The first three days will be used to conduct the state’s kindergarten readiness assessment and parents will be able to schedule a 30-minute time during the school supply drop-off time.
“We’re continuing to work on the reopening of school,” said Hicksville superintendent Keith Countryman. “Following the guidelines is challenging as they seem to change often. We just know we are willing to do whatever is necessary to have the kids back in the building with us. The county has been great with creating some guidelines for us to use in the event someone tests positive or is being tested for COVID.”
The board also approved a notice that Hicksville Exempted Village Schools will offer a public meeting to provide the opportunity for public comment on the district’s use of IDEA Part B funds with recommendations or suggestions for special education programs and services.
The meeting will be held Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. at Hicksville Elementary School in the office conference room. Coffman and school psychologist Liz Perna will be available for the meeting or by appointment at a later time.
In other business, the board:
• rescinded a supplemental contract for head golf coach Jeff Haught and approved supplemental contracts for Haught and Tony Tear as co-head golf coaches and Sandi Brown as district mentor coordinator and land lab coordinator for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved Haught, Jeff Slattery, Matt Hoffman, Beth Stuckey and Brent Suffel as LPDC committee members for the 2020-21 school year, and Sandi Brown, Missy Lee, Robin Chamberlain, Lisa Savage and Heather Taylor as district mentors.
• approved Jacqui Underwood as a certified substitute for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved recommendations for the hiring of Alison Steury as a high school office helper for the summer of 2020 for a maximum of 30 hours at minimum wage; a supplemental contract for Ashley Baum, flag instructor, for the 2020-21 school year; the retirement resignation from Pam Roth as school health personnel; and Staci Wagner’s resignation as afternoon route bus driver and subsequent approval for Wagner as a classified substitute.
• approved the Education Option Program agreement administered by the Wood County Education Service Center for the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center, the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio and the Wood County Alternative School for the 2020-21 school year at the cost of $75 per student per day for students assigned to JDC, $80 per student per day for students assigned to JRC, per seat purchase for one semester at Wood County ESC Schools at $5,753 and per seat purchase for full year at the ALC at $11,505.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with Hicksville Teacher’s Association.
• approved high school/middle school staff and student handbooks, the remote learning plan, in-state and out-of-state tuition rates and bus routes for the 2020-21 school year, along with designating authority to Countryman to designate or relocate subsequent school bus stops.
• approved new and revised board of education bylaws and policies on employment of administrators; evaluation of principals and other administrators; nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in district programs or activities; religion in the curriculum; standards-based teacher evaluation; placement on salary schedule; attendance, removal, suspension, expulsion and permanent exclusion of students; due process rights; investments; student fees, fines and charges; waiver of school fees for instructional materials; procurement of federal grants and funds; religious/patriotic ceremonies; and observances and protective facial coverings during pandemic/epidemic events.
