HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education bid a reluctant farewell to Hicksville Middle School principal Andrew Hunter during its Monday meeting, and heard from Defiance County Economic Development Office executive director Jerry Hayes as well.
The former will depart the district as principal effective July 31 after his resignation was approved by the school board and superintendent Keith Countryman. Hunter is not going far from the Hicksville community, however, as he will begin employment with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center as a consultant.
“It’s a special place, a special school in a great community with great kids and an awesome staff,” said Hunter. “I’m sad to leave but I’m excited for new opportunities personally ... I’ll still be a consultant for them with Hicksville so I’ll be here four days a week working, just in a different capacity.”
All five school board members, along with Countryman, expressed gratitude for Hunter’s work in his time at Hicksville and warm wishes for his future.
Ahead of the vote on Hunter’s resignation, the board also heard from Hayes, who is in the process of informing the community about an application for an enterprise zone agreement from Hillandale Farms.
The company, a supplier of shell eggs based in Pennsylvania, constructed a facility in 2013 with 16 layer houses. Hillandale Farms, located near Ohio 18 and Rosedale Road in Mark Township.
The plan is a proposed 10-year plan and would, as currently planned, grant the company an 80% exemption on real property improvements over 10 years.
The school board did express concern about the smaller portion of tax revenue that the district would receive with that plan.
Hayes noted that he had spoken with county commissioners Monday morning and wanted the school board’s input.
“When our federal funding is going down and we’re asking the community to help pass a levy and then we’re turning around and letting businesses off the hook,” said board member Jennifer Caryer. “We’re put in a very difficult position.”
Hayes noted the growth in the facility would provide 14 full-time jobs.
The board also heard from elementary principal Kirsten Coffman that school supplies will again be available for Hicksville students who qualified for free/reduced lunches and/or are in financial need.
The Hicksville Community Service Center will distribute supplies Aug. 14-15 at the Lifeline Connect Ministry Center. Interested families should contact the center with their children’s names and 2020-21 grade level, along with their phone number, to the HCSC by July 3.
In other business, the board:
• accepted a $1,080 donation from The Columbus Foundation to the Col. Stephen F.O. Mavis Scholarship Fund.
• recommended issuing one-year limited contracts to Mackenzie Coleman (classroom teacher with two years experience at bachelor’s degree) and Paul Overmyer (classroom teacher with 10 years experience at master’s degree) for the 2020-21 school year. Overmyer’s will be for 30% of a work day and for the co-athletic director position.
• approved supplemental contracts to the following for extended days during the 2020-21 school year, to be served before and after the scheduled school year: Mike Blue (12 days), Robin Chamberlain (10 days), Jeff Haught (10 days), Matt Hoffman (25 days), Zach Kohlmeier (10 days, band camp), Marilyn Leon (10 days), Erin Montgomery (five days), Paul Overmyer (10 days) and Jeff Shaffer (35 days).
• approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year: Robin Chamberlain, assistant athletic director; Josh Freese, head girls basketball coach; Jeff Haught and Paul Overmyer, co-athletic directors; Christine Stemen, assistant junior high volleyball coach; Tony Tear, head boys basketball coach; Aubrie Crall, assistant volleyball coach; Bailey Graber, cheerleading advisor grades 7-8; Nikki Miller, cheerleading advisor grades 9-12; Jake North, weight room strength/conditioning; and Robinne Rice, head junior high volleyball coach.
• approved Kelly VanHorn (cross country), Tony Tear (golf), Pam Payne (cross country) and Brian Wonderly (football) as volunteers for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved all middle school/high school certified staff as Friday School, PRIDE and ZERO Hour teachers for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved all certified staff in grades K-6 for after school intervention at a rate of $28.24 per hour for the 2020-21 school year, to be funded through Federal Title 1A Grant Funds or general fund.
• approved Michaela Bauer as a certified substitute.
• recommended a revision of the 2019-20 athletic code, making all athletes academically eligible for the start of the fall 2020 sports season, in accordance to the change made by the OHSAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• approved a technical service agreement with Northern Buckeye Education Council (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021), a service agreement with NwOESC for paraprofessional services (Aug. 15, 2020-June 15, 2021) and a service agreement with Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021).
• recommended to authorize the superintendent to grant approval for teams involved in overnight state tournaments for fall, winter and spring sporting events.
• approved student fees of $45 for preschool and $55 for grades K-12 for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the activity advisor and coach handbook, the middle school/high school athletic code handbook, drug testing policy, participation in the National School Breakfast/Lunch Program and the Title I and Title IIA Programs and the Certification of Standards Governing Types of Foods and Beverages Sold on School Premises Report from the Ohio Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved breakfast and lunch prices for the 2020-21 school year.
