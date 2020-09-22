HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education heard from a familiar face in Monday’s monthly board meeting in the school’s community room.
Andrew Hunter, the former middle school principal at Hicksville until this summer, now serves as a consultant for Hicksville schools through the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and addressed the organization’s work with Hicksville’s staff through in-services recently as the area begins the 2020-21 school year.
“The most important thing we gathered from those in-service days is that we know there will be a gap in students’ learning,” said Hunter. “There’s really no way around that. We put that gap analysis for teachers and had teachers look at the standards to see what their kids have understood or what hadn’t been gotten to yet.”
Zoom trainings and improvement were another topic Hunter touched on, noting that the second semester of the 2019-20 school year “wasn’t remote learning, it was crisis management.”
Hunter explained that teachers are being shown creative ideas and ways to better interact with students through video learning services like Zoom.
Technology director Jeff Shaffer also addressed the board with updates on grant applications, explaining that a broadband connectivity grant from the state had been approved for $128,000 and that the school would be providing 260 iPads to students in grades K-4, equipping school buses with WiFi connectivity to park throughout town to provide internet access and working with Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association to help promote connectivity.
Elementary principal Kirsten Coffman noted that the K-4 students had a great a start to the year, giving credit to elementary counselor Erin Montgomery for her work in meeting with students and groups.
The board also went into executive session to consider the employment of a public employee or official, but did not take action.
In other business, the board:
• accepted an anonymous donation of $194.43 for the golf program and a $4,000 donation from the United Way of Defiance County for COVID-19-related activities.
• approved Sean Bergman to 11 years experience at the master degree level on the salary schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved all certified staff in grades K-4 to provide after-school support to identified low-income and low-achieving students through the Expanding Opportunities for Each Child Grant.
• approved Brianna Culler, Kate Haggerty, Melissa Miles and Kayla Vetter as Title I tutors for the 2020-21 school year to be funded through Federal Title IA Grant Funds and approved Staci Wagner as a part-time NOVA instructor for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved supplemental contracts for the following employees for the 2020-21 school year: Mike Blue (co-high school student council advisor), Emily Finzer (Hicksville Initiative Esemplare House leader), Chris Gaghan (Hicksville Initiative Setia House leader), Joy Geiger (Hicksville Initiative Coragem House leader, foreign language club advisor), Elaine Gerken (National Honor Society club advisor, co-high school student council advisor, drama club advisor), Kathy Laney (academic team advisor, high school yearbook advisor, newspaper advisor), David Mohr (head wrestling coach), Don Perna (sophomore class advisor, one-third), Emily Rees (junior high student council advisor, co-science club advisor), Jarod Rosebrock (elementary student council advisor), Joey Stevenson (Hicksville Initiative Amitie House Leader, art club advisor), Heather Taylor (junior class advisor, one-third), Mindy Trzynka (district mentor), Natalie Zachrich (co-science club advisor) and Stephanie Mazur (sophomore class advisor, one-third).
• approved classified staff supplemental contracts for Eric Crall (sophomore class advisor, one-third), Danelle Myers (junior class advisor, one-third), Amanda Ridgway (co-senior class advisor), Jaimee Slattery (junior class advisor, one-third), Pam Slattery (elementary yearbook advisor) and Gini Turnbull (co-senior class advisor).
• approved Shannon Balser as a long- term substitute nurse for the 2020-21 school year.
