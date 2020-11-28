Seventh-graders
All A’s
Adams, Kennedy
Eicher, Luke
Johnson, Delaney
Keeley, Aleyah
Lawrence, Elijah
McAlexander, Evy
Tribble, Brody
Zartman, London
Honors
Adam, Kolton
Adams, Addison
Ayers, Paigelyn
Bassett, Parker
Beisheim, Bianca
Castillo, Jayden
Crawford, Brianna
Cremar, Diego
Crites, Karson
Demland, Emily
Doctor, Ailsa
Evans, Joshua
Greenwalt, Destiny
Hancock, Colton
Hubbell, Hailey
Johnson, Brock
Layne, Paige
McClish, Briar
Price, Jaylynn
Rice, McKenna
Ridgway, Hannah
Sanders, Addison
Sarchet, Natalee
Scott-Campbell, Aiden
Scott, Andrew
Sheets, Libby
Slattery, Conner
Slattery, Taylor
Taylor, Benton
Turnbull, Garrett
Van Curen, Isabella
Vetter, Trenton
Zeedyk, Cross
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Baldwin, Elise
Crawford, Adilyn
Gatchell, Abigail
Heisler, Braxztyn
Wonderly, Abigail
Honors
Chiappetta, Molly
Elston, Emily
Enderle, Mackenzie
Graber, Baron
Graber, Bronson
Huber-Whitman, Emma
Husted, Emily
Johnson, Harold
Joyner, Owen
Langham, Brant
Methvin, Ava
Perna, Addison
Phillips, Phinehas
Porter, Lillybell
Sanchez, Elijah
Sanders, Austin
Saunders, Maria
Scowden, Emma
Sheets, Carter
Smith, Josie
Steele, Jerrica
Steffens, Livia
Steury, Ashlyn
Stuckey, Owen
Suffel, Skylar
Vance, Blayze
