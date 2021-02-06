Eighth-graders
4.0
Baldwin, Elise
Carns, Autumn
Elston, Emily
Gatchell, Abigail
Huber-Whitman, Emma
Porter, Lillybell
Sanders, Austin
Saunders, Maria
Steele, Jerrica
Wonderly, Abigail
3.0-3.99
Crawford, Adilyn
Dix, Braedon
Enderle, Mackenzie
Farber, Dylan
Fleming, Daniel
Graber, Baron
Heisler, Braxztyn
Hilty, Jace
Husted, Emily
Johnson, Harold
Methvin, Ava
Phillips, Phinehas
Schooley, Matix
Schooley, Zackary
Scowden, Emma
Sheets, Carter
Smith, Josie
Steury, Ashlyn
Stuckey, Owen
Suffel, Skylar
Wright, Brooklyn
Seventh-graders
4.0
Adams, Kennedy
Eicher, Luke
Keeley, Aleyah
McAlexander, Evangelynn
Price, Jaylynn
Slattery, Taylor
Tribble, Brody
Zartman, London
Zeedyk, Cross
3.0-3.99
Adams, Kolton
Ayers, Paigelyn
Bassett, Parker
Beisheim, Bianca
Crawford, Brianna
Crites, Karson
Demland, Emily
Doctor, Ailsa
Hancock, Colton
Johnson, Brock
Johnson, Delaney
Lawrence, Elijah
Layne, Paige
Rice, McKenna
Ridgway, Hannah
Sanders, Addison
Sarchet, Natalee
Scott-Campbell, Aiden
Taylor, Benton
Turnbull, Garrett
Van Curen, Isabella
Vetter, Trenton
Williams, Emily
