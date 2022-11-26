Hickville Exempted Village Schools’ search for a new high school principal can officially begin after current administrator, Jeff Slattery, formally announced his resignation at the school’s monthly board of education meeting earlier this week.
It was reported back in May that Tim Meister — Four County Career Center’s current superintendent — would be retiring by the end of this year. At a special board of education meeting for the school, Slattery was selected to be Meister’s replacement.
Slattery’s resignation will be effective Dec. 31, after which he will make the transition as the facility’s new head administrator in January 2023.
In other news, the board approved:
• the following donations: $100 from Hicksville Athletic Boosters for Girls Golf; $125 from Dave Graber for football field paint; $140 from Sheila Baker for football field paint; $200 from SMTA for the elementary principal fund; $250 from Sam Switzer Realty for the elementary principal fund; $250 from CMS Custom Machine and Fab for the elementary principal fund; $250 from Top Timber Tree Service for the elementary principal fund; $465 from Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships for MS incentives; $500 from The Wholesale House for the elementary principal fund; $1,000 from B & K Whitman Enterprises for volleyball; $1,000 from Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships for the elementary principal fund and $3,000 from Hicksville Athletic Boosters for the softball field.
• the resignation of Lucas Smith as head football coach.
• Paul Payne as a volunteer coach for the 2022-23 school year.
• Kailey Reid as a certified substitute for the 2022-23 school year.
• Paula Campbell and Mary Glass as classified substitutes for the 2022-2023 school year.
• three supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year for sports positions.
• the involvement in indoor track events at no cost to the school district for the 2022-23 school year.
• the Aces Pride Marching Band proposal to attend a trip to St. Louis, Mo. from June 5-7, 2023.
